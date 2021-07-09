Rush announce season-ending roster

The Rapid City Rush announced the team’s 2021 season-ending roster Friday.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2020-21.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players from the list of 20 by extending a qualifying offer no later than July 23. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four can be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the 2021-22 Season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded. Teams are not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to July 23.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until Aug. 9 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.