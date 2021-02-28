Rush avoid shutout but fall 3-1 to Wichita

After beating the Wichita Thunder in the first two games of the series, the Rapid City Rush earned a chance Sunday afternoon to claim three straight wins for the first time this season.

But against one of the best team in the ECHL Western Conference, the Rush couldn't quite capture the feat as they fell 3-1 to the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Rapid City (12-17-1) still owns a 2-1 series lead with one contest against Wichita (17-6-3) left to play.

Andrew Sturtz potted the Rush's lone goal, which came on a power-play opportunity at 17:32 of the third period after the Thunder had taken a 3-0 lead. Mike Hedden and Kevin Spinozzi assisted on the goal, while Adam Carlson made 23 saves in net after playing in the first game Friday but sitting out Saturday's second game.

Wichita got on the board at 8:57 of the first period and scored again at 8:54 of the second with a power-play goal following Charlie Curti's interference penalty. The Thunder then made it 3-0 with their second power-play goal of the day, tallied at 15:14 of the third period after Butrus Ghafari was nabbed for charging.