Rush avoid shutout but fall 3-1 to Wichita

After beating the Wichita Thunder in the first two games of the series, the Rapid City Rush earned a chance Sunday afternoon to claim three straight wins for the first time this season.
But against one of the best team in the ECHL Western Conference, the Rush couldn't quite capture the feat as they fell 3-1 to the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
Rapid City (12-17-1) still owns a 2-1 series lead with one contest against Wichita (17-6-3) left to play.
Andrew Sturtz potted the Rush's lone goal, which came on a power-play opportunity at 17:32 of the third period after the Thunder had taken a 3-0 lead. Mike Hedden and Kevin Spinozzi assisted on the goal, while Adam Carlson made 23 saves in net after playing in the first game Friday but sitting out Saturday's second game.
Wichita got on the board at 8:57 of the first period and scored again at 8:54 of the second with a power-play goal following Charlie Curti's interference penalty. The Thunder then made it 3-0 with their second power-play goal of the day, tallied at 15:14 of the third period after Butrus Ghafari was nabbed for charging.
Sturtz's goal with 2:28 remaining in regulation kept Rapid City from suffering its first shutout of the season, and his score came as the latest first goal to be scored for the Rush.
Rapid City failed to take advantage of six power plays and its penalty kill unit was just 50% effective as it went 2-for-4 while undermanned.
After Monday's day off, the Rush will take on the Thunder one final time on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. before returning to The Black Hills for an eight-game home stand.