Rush avoid shutout but fall to Steelheads

Jon Martin scored in the third period but the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads opened the scoring early in the first period. Ryan Dmowski fed Owen Headrick for a one-timer from the right circle. Headrick stepped into the shot and beat Daniil Chechelev on the short side, giving Idaho a 1-0 lead.

They added to that lead in the final minute of the opening period after Jack Becker took a pass below the goal line and slid the puck to A.J. White at the left circle. White blasted a one-timer high past Chechelev and it was 2-0.

In the second, Cody Haiskanen fired a slap pass towards the net with Willie Knierim cutting through the slot. Knierim reached back with his stick and deflected the puck past Chechelev, extending the Steelheads lead to 3-0.

The Rush got on the board in the third after Martin fired a shot on net from the short side. Remi Poirier made the save but the puck then bounced from Knierim’s stick to a skate of a Steelheads defenseman and into the net, cutting the lead to two.

Rapid City then pulled Chechelev for an extra attacker and with the net empty, Alex Aleardi took a shot that was blocked and found its way to Idaho’s Jordan Kawaguchi. He sailed a shot from his own zone that slid down the ice and into the empty net, pushing the score to its 4-1 final.

Rapid City dropped to 13-10-0-0 in the loss while Idaho improved to 18-3-0-1. The Rush and Steelheads will take Thursday off before meeting again on Friday night in Boise. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.