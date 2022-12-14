Rush avoid shutout but fall to Steelheads

Jon Martin scored in the third period but the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads 4-1 on Wednesday night at Idaho Central Arena.
The Steelheads opened the scoring early in the first period. Ryan Dmowski fed Owen Headrick for a one-timer from the right circle. Headrick stepped into the shot and beat Daniil Chechelev on the short side, giving Idaho a 1-0 lead.
They added to that lead in the final minute of the opening period after Jack Becker took a pass below the goal line and slid the puck to A.J. White at the left circle. White blasted a one-timer high past Chechelev and it was 2-0.
In the second, Cody Haiskanen fired a slap pass towards the net with Willie Knierim cutting through the slot. Knierim reached back with his stick and deflected the puck past Chechelev, extending the Steelheads lead to 3-0.
The Rush got on the board in the third after Martin fired a shot on net from the short side. Remi Poirier made the save but the puck then bounced from Knierim’s stick to a skate of a Steelheads defenseman and into the net, cutting the lead to two.
People are also reading…
Rapid City then pulled Chechelev for an extra attacker and with the net empty, Alex Aleardi took a shot that was blocked and found its way to Idaho’s Jordan Kawaguchi. He sailed a shot from his own zone that slid down the ice and into the empty net, pushing the score to its 4-1 final.
Rapid City dropped to 13-10-0-0 in the loss while Idaho improved to 18-3-0-1. The Rush and Steelheads will take Thursday off before meeting again on Friday night in Boise. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.