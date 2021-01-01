Rush battle but come up short in 4-3 loss to Grizzlies

The Rapid City Rush clawed their way through Friday’s matchup with the Utah Grizzlies, tying the game twice and even holding a slim lead.
It wasn’t enough, however, as the Grizzlies used their special teams unit late to pull ahead, secure a 4-3 victory and hand the Rush their fifth straight loss.
Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said it was his team’s best outing so far.
“We were ready to play. We battled hard all night, and mistakes at the end cost us. We took a couple bad penalties, lazy penalties, and they made us pay," Tetrault said.
Avery Peterson tallied two goals for Rapid City (1-5-0), while Tyler Coulter added another and Brennan Saulnier, Jack Suter, Garrett Klotz, Mark Auk and Ian Edmonson picked up one assist each. David Tendeck made 21 saves in net.
Utah (3-1-0) earned goals from four different skaters as Pat Cannone assisted on two, and goalkeeper Peyton Jones stopped 23 shots.
“We were right there, and that was our best game, so we’ve got to build off that,” Tetrault said. “It’s frustrating not to win, but the good news is we’re right back at it tomorrow. We’ve just got to keep working. It’s frustrating, but we’ll get out of it.”
Utah took advantage of a 2-on-1 breakaway early in the first period and got on the board when Charlie Gerard slipped a shot past Tendeck 1:20 into the contest. Rapid City got its first power-play opportunity a few minutes later after the Grizzlies were called for high-sticking but were unable to take advantage.
Tendeck helped hold Utah to just one score in the opening frame by making two big-time saves on one-timers before Brennan Saulnier dished a centering pass to Avery Peterson, who blasted his own one-timer into the net to level the game with 6:54 to play.
An altercation broke out inside five minutes in the opening frame between Cedric Montminy, Griffin Luce and Joe Wegwerth by the team benches, then Saulnier and Alex Lepkowski dropped their gloves and fought on the ensuing faceoff.
In the end, Wegwerth was called for misconduct for continuing altercation and handed a double minor for roughing, Lepkowski was given a five-minute major for fighting, Montminy was handed a double minor for roughing and Saulnier was given a five-minute major for fighting.
Peterson notched his second goal by wrapping a rebound shot from Ian Edmonson around Jones with 17:54 left in the middle frame. He nearly picked up a hat trick two minutes later but his shot sailed just wide of the right post.
Shortly after the Rush killed a high-sticking penalty called on Shawn Boutin, the Grizzlies evened the contest at 2-2 when Christian Horn directed a shot that bounced off Tendeck’s mitt with 9:40 remaining in the second period.
Following a tripping call on Utah, Jack Jenkins hauled in a long clearing attempt, faked a pass and guided the puck through Tendeck’s legs to put the Grizzlies up 3-2.
Still with the man-advantage, however, the Rush answered 35 seconds later when Tyler Coulter pushed the puck through Jones from close range to make it 3-3 with 14:35 remaining in regulation.
With Utah on the power play with less than five and a half minutes left, Mason Baptista was nabbed for tripping to set up a brief 5-on-3 opportunity. Immediately after the trip, Coulter was smacked in the face by a stick, causing bleeding and sending him off the ice, but no call was made by the officials.
Rapid City managed to kill the 5-on-3, which lasted all of 10 seconds, but Ian Scheid put the Grizzlies ahead with a goal on the subsequent 5-on-4.
The Rush were penalized three times in the final frame, all coming in a span of less than nine minutes.
“It’s a lack of concentration,” Tetrault said. “When you’re losing sometimes, things like that happen, and we’ve got another game tomorrow, so we’ve got to learn from it.”
Scheid’s score ended up serving as the game-winner, as Peterson’s slapshot and Coulter’s point-blank shot were stopped in the waning minutes. Utah was nabbed for tripping to set the Rush up with its fifth power-play opportunity of the evening, and Tetrault tacked on another attacker by pulling Tendeck with 1:49 to play, but Rapid City failed to equalize.
The Rush will finish up their three-game road series against the Grizzlies at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.