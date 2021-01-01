Rush battle but come up short in 4-3 loss to Grizzlies

Shortly after the Rush killed a high-sticking penalty called on Shawn Boutin, the Grizzlies evened the contest at 2-2 when Christian Horn directed a shot that bounced off Tendeck’s mitt with 9:40 remaining in the second period.

Following a tripping call on Utah, Jack Jenkins hauled in a long clearing attempt, faked a pass and guided the puck through Tendeck’s legs to put the Grizzlies up 3-2.

Still with the man-advantage, however, the Rush answered 35 seconds later when Tyler Coulter pushed the puck through Jones from close range to make it 3-3 with 14:35 remaining in regulation.

With Utah on the power play with less than five and a half minutes left, Mason Baptista was nabbed for tripping to set up a brief 5-on-3 opportunity. Immediately after the trip, Coulter was smacked in the face by a stick, causing bleeding and sending him off the ice, but no call was made by the officials.

Rapid City managed to kill the 5-on-3, which lasted all of 10 seconds, but Ian Scheid put the Grizzlies ahead with a goal on the subsequent 5-on-4.

The Rush were penalized three times in the final frame, all coming in a span of less than nine minutes.