Rush beat Tulsa for first series win

The Rapid City Rush didn’t put many shots on target. But when they did, they made them count.
Hunter Garlent had a hand in every goal Sunday evening as the Rush tallied just 19 shots but secured a 3-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for their inaugural series win, and earned back-to-wins for the first time this season.
“We faced some adversity on Friday night, but we bounced back hard Saturday night and carried that momentum into today,” Garlent said. “It’s obviously great to get two in a row and keep it going here.”
Gordy Defiel, making his second start for the Rush, saved 34 shots, his biggest coming with seven and a half minutes remaining of a one-goal lead when he made a full-body dive into the net to stop an incoming shot with his glove and keep the puck in front of the goal line.
“I’ve never seen a save like that my whole hockey career,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “That should be No. 1 on SportsCenter to be honest.”
Garlent finished with one goal and two assists for Rapid City (4-9-0), while Stephen Bayliss added a goal and an assist and Gabriel Chabot also scored.
Brent Gates Jr. notched both goals for Tulsa (6-5-1), while Bryce Kindnopp, Kyle Jenkins and Austin McEneney had assists.
“It’s a big confidence-booster, that’s for sure, winning two in a row against a very good team in Tulsa,” Tetrault said. “You’ve got to give them credit; those guys never stopped working. They threw pucks at the net all the time, and it was a hard-fought victory tonight.”
Through the first 14 minutes of the contest, the Oilers outshot the Rush 12-4 and it looked as though Rapid City would struggle again to find looks on net. But the Rush started putting pressure on Durny and earned a 6-1 shot margin for the remainder of the period.
They picked up their first power play of the contest when Charlie Sampair slammed Avery Peterson into the boards and was sent to the box for boarding with 5:11 to play in the opening frame. With 45 seconds left on the man-advantage, a scrum outside Durney’s net resulted in Tyler Coulter dropping his mitts and squaring up for a fight with Stephan Beauvais, but Beauvais didn’t reciprocate, initiating an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Coulter.
With 4-on-4 hockey ensuing, Stephen Bayliss skated up the left side of the ice with the puck and fired it on net. The attempt was turned away, but Garlent was there for the rebound and put away the goal from the right side to get Rapid City on the board with 3:31 left in the first period.
The Rush managed to kill the last 70 seconds of the Oilers power play, and Defiel made several key saves to keep Tulsa out of his net, stopping a backdoor one-timer and halting a shot that came his way on a stolen pass and open look.
Entering Sunday’s contest, 16 of Rapid City’s 30 goals came in the first or last five minutes of a period, and that trend continued in the second period when Garlent came out of a struggle for the puck by the boards and floated a close-range pass to Chabot, who notched the goal to give the Rush a two-score advantage just 90 seconds into the frame.
After Garrett Klotz’s shot was saved on a three-on-one attack, Tulsa roared down the ice in transition and Gates Jr. tallied his squad’s first goal with 13:54 remaining. Following an interference penalty on Peter Quenneville, the Oilers took advantage of their second penalty and tied the game when Gates Jr. scored again with 6:18 left in the period. The goal ended a streak of 11 straight penalty kills for Rapid City.
But just 26 seconds later, and again within five minutes to play in the frame, Bayliss tapped in a goal off a long-range wrister from Garlent to almost immediately turn the lead back over to the Rush.
“When (Tulsa) put in their power-play goal, everyone on the bench came together,” Garlent said. “There was no panic. It was, let’s get back to work here and let’s take the lead back.”
Rapid City put just four shots on target in the second period but scored on two of them.
A slashing penalty called on Quenneville with 8:25 remaining in regulation gave Tulsa another man-advantage. A shot that landed behind the net came back around in front of it and an Oilers skater moved to put away the equalizer, but Defiel came up with the incredible save to deny it. Officials decided to review the play and confirmed the no-goal.
Only seconds after the Rush killed off the penalty, Charlie Curti sent the puck into the stands trying to clear it from his defensive zone and was called for delay of game with 6:16 to play. Rapid City, however, kept Tulsa off the net and cleared four attempts by its opponent for its second kill of the evening.
“They came up big,” Tetrault said of his penalty-killing unit. “I know they struggled early in the season, but lately the last three, four games here we’ve been killing off a lot of penalties, so it’s been great.”
Durny was pulled with exactly two minutes left, but with 46.7 seconds remaining, Coulter was tripped in the Rush’s offensive zone to hand Rapid City a man-advantage for the final seconds of the game. The Rush played keepaway for the majority of the span to close out the victory.
The Rush were outshot 36-19 but earned a 15.8% shooting percentage to the Oilers’ 5.6%.
“We always look at quality shots and quality chances, for and against, after games,” Tetrault said. “We’ve got to keep climbing and keep getting better every day.”
Rapid City finishes up its eight-game homestand with a two-game series against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-23.