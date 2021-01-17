Rush beat Tulsa for first series win

Entering Sunday’s contest, 16 of Rapid City’s 30 goals came in the first or last five minutes of a period, and that trend continued in the second period when Garlent came out of a struggle for the puck by the boards and floated a close-range pass to Chabot, who notched the goal to give the Rush a two-score advantage just 90 seconds into the frame.

After Garrett Klotz’s shot was saved on a three-on-one attack, Tulsa roared down the ice in transition and Gates Jr. tallied his squad’s first goal with 13:54 remaining. Following an interference penalty on Peter Quenneville, the Oilers took advantage of their second penalty and tied the game when Gates Jr. scored again with 6:18 left in the period. The goal ended a streak of 11 straight penalty kills for Rapid City.

But just 26 seconds later, and again within five minutes to play in the frame, Bayliss tapped in a goal off a long-range wrister from Garlent to almost immediately turn the lead back over to the Rush.

“When (Tulsa) put in their power-play goal, everyone on the bench came together,” Garlent said. “There was no panic. It was, let’s get back to work here and let’s take the lead back.”

Rapid City put just four shots on target in the second period but scored on two of them.