Rush beat Utah in OT after squandering leads

Just 62 seconds later, Montminy fired a wrister into the net for an unassisted goal as the Rush earned their third lead of the night. The Grizzlies responded less than two minutes after that when Pat Cannone grabbed a loose puck and leveled the contest at 4-4 with 2:23 left.

“It’s hard watching (the lead) disappear,” Coulter said. “But you know it was good resilience by our team to show some maturity in the fact that we could come back so well and so fast.”

A puck later ended up in Defiel’s net with 11 seconds to play in the third, but officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference and confirmed the call via replay, sending the matchup into overtime.

“We’ve got to learn how to bear down on games and protect the lead,” Tetrault said. “I think it’s just being fragile from all the losses early in the season and gripping the stick a little too tight, and scared of making mistakes out there instead of playing confidently with the lead. That comes with maturity and experience.”