Rush beat Utah in OT after squandering leads

The Rapid City Rush were strangers to overtime this season until the third period horn sounded Saturday night.
That unfamiliar territory didn’t seem to faze them, however, as 35 extra seconds of their first overtime this year were all that were needed as a rebounded puck found its way to Hunter Garlent, who dropped to one knee and fired a one-timer into an open net to end the game and hand the Rush a 5-4 victory over the Utah Grizzlies at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“You’ve just got to be ready to shoot those right away,” Garlent said. “It rolled right right onto my stick and fortunately it went into the net, and we could get two points.”
The win for Rapid City came after it squandered a two-goal lead in the second period and a pair of one-goal leads in the third. The Rush end their eight-game homestand with a 4-4 record and have now won three of their last four games.
“It’s a big confidence-booster, and guys are starting to get some chemistry,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “There were a lot of different scorers tonight, and that’s a good sign that we have a lot of skill and talent. If we can keep scoring goals offensively, we should be fine.”
Tyler Coulter collected three points for Rapid City (5-10-0), scoring a goal and adding two assists, including shooting the rebound that Garlent put away for the game-winner. Cedric Montminy tallied two goals and Peter Quenneville added two assists. Gordy Defiel made 29 saves in net.
Matthew Boucher collected one goal and two assists for Utah (6-4-4), and Riley Woods chipped in two assists. Kevin Carr stopped 25 shots in his first game for the Grizzlies.
“It’s a great learning experience today, especially with the style of going up-down up-down,” Coulter said. “Pulling out a win is really good for this club.”
Sporting festive jerseys to celebrate “Rodeo Night,” the Rush didn’t take long to grab an early lead. A rebounded shot from Coulter found its way to Avery Peterson, who buried the second chance effort to get Rapid City on the board 3:04 into the first period.
The Rush managed just seven shots in the opening frame, but put a second one into the net when Montminy controlled the puck on a two-on-one attack, kept it himself and fired the puck past Carr to make it 2-0 with 7:11 to play.
Just over a minute after Rapid City killed a tripping penalty on Tyson Empey, Ian Edmonson was called for hooking and the Rush returned to a shorthanded unit. They kept the Grizzlies out of the net for the final 1:13 of the first period and entered the second with 47 remaining.
Rapid City fended off Utah’s man-advantage to start the middle frame and Defiel stopped a two-on-one attack to keep it a two-score contest. The Grizzlies eventually got on the board, however, when Lowney blasted a long-distance slap shot that landed in the net. The play was reviewed and quickly confirmed to make it 2-1.
The Rush picked up their second power-play opportunity with 7:07 left in the second period when a Grizzlies skater was nabbed for cross-checking. Kevin Spinozzi directed a shot that went off Carr’s glove, but Rapid City failed to take advantage.
With 2:35 remaining in the frame, Utah players began celebrating after the puck ended up in the net after seemingly being corralled by Defiel and frozen. Officials initially ruled the play a no-goal, as the lights behind the net did not turn on, but after a lengthy discussion, reversed the call to a goal. Then they decided to review the play and after a long review, stuck with the call of a goal.
“The ref said his call was a goal and he could see the puck clear the line. I wasn’t too sure because it was in the corner,” Tetrault said. “For me, it was hard for him to see it, but they reviewed it and they called it a goal. I can’t argue that much. It was questionable.”
Suddenly it was 2-2, and after the Grizzlies killed a Rush power play, the game entered the final period of regulation even.
The final frame remained scoreless for the first 12 minutes until a shot by Charlie Cutri ricocheted off Coulter’s stick and bounded into the net to give Rapid City a 3-2 advantage. With 5:19 remaining in regulation, Boucher seized the puck in the offensive zone and slipped a goal left past Defiel as Utah drew even again.
Just 62 seconds later, Montminy fired a wrister into the net for an unassisted goal as the Rush earned their third lead of the night. The Grizzlies responded less than two minutes after that when Pat Cannone grabbed a loose puck and leveled the contest at 4-4 with 2:23 left.
“It’s hard watching (the lead) disappear,” Coulter said. “But you know it was good resilience by our team to show some maturity in the fact that we could come back so well and so fast.”
A puck later ended up in Defiel’s net with 11 seconds to play in the third, but officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference and confirmed the call via replay, sending the matchup into overtime.
“We’ve got to learn how to bear down on games and protect the lead,” Tetrault said. “I think it’s just being fragile from all the losses early in the season and gripping the stick a little too tight, and scared of making mistakes out there instead of playing confidently with the lead. That comes with maturity and experience.”
In the opening seconds of the extra period, Boucher received a pass and skated toward Defiel with a breakaway opportunity. Defiel made the clutch save off Boucher’s attempt, and Boucher lost his footing and went sliding into the boards, creating a three-on-two opportunity for Rapid City. Coulter skated into the o-zone and held his stick for a moment before directing a shot toward Carr, from the right side. The puck deflected left for Garlent, who finished the rest.
“It’s a great feeling. It’s Saturday night at home. Big crowd,” Garlent said. “We need the two points, so as a group we’re coming together here and we’ve got to build off it now. Obviously it’s a great feeling to get the extra point in this one, and move on here and keep getting better.”
The Rush begin a six-game stretch on the road when they take on the Wichita Thunder in the first of three matchups Friday.