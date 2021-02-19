Rush beat Utah in shootout

Avery Peterson's goal in the sixth round of a shootout gave the Rapid City Rush a 3-2 victory over the Utah Grizzlies on Friday in West Valley City, Utah.

The Rush won the shootout 2-1, as Peter Quenneville also scored in second round, and have now won back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Mike Hedden put Rapid City (9-15-0) on the board with a goal 2:43 into the first period, assisted by Andrew Sturtz and Cedric Montminy. Utah (10-5-7) then notched consecutive goals within 28 seconds of each other, the first coming on a power-play goal at 14:23 in the second period, to take a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

Ian Edmonson notched the equalizer with 9:25 remaining in regulation, assisted by Quenneville and Hunter Garent, to send the contest into overtime.

Following a scoreless extra period, the Rush entered their first shootout of the season where they clinched the win.

Rapid City was outshot 43-27 and went 0-for-3 on power plays. Adam Carlson made 41 saves in net for a 95.3 save percentage.

The Rush take on the Grizzlies again at 7:10 p.m. Saturday for the second of three meetings this weekend.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0