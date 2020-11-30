Rush begin training camp with new and returning faces

The Rapid City Rush’s 2020-21 campaign got underway Monday with the first day of training camp, featuring several returning players, a handful of veterans and a pair of tryouts.

Leading the training camp roster is 2020 Blaine Jarvis “Heart and Soul Award” recipient Tyler Coulter, whose 24 goals last season tied a team-high and were fourth among ECHL rookies, and whose 11 power-play goals led all league rookies.

Peter Quenneville is back for his second year with the Rush after earning 58 points in 51 games before appearing in seven contests for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. Brennan Saulnier will also suit up for Rapid City again, as he is on assignment with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Saulnier scored 22 goals during the 2019-20 season, was January’s ECHL Rookie of the Month and made the ECHL All-Star team.

Mark Auk, who appeared in one game for the Rush last year, and Eric Israel are returning for their second seasons as well, while Cedric Montminy and Brandon Fehd are back for their third seasons.