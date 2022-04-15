Rush blanked by Tulsa as division title falls out of reach

The Rapid City Rush wanted to win a division title, sure, but their main goal all season was to simply make the playoffs.

With that objective already reached, it was the Tulsa Oilers who were in desperation mode, needing a victory, plus some help, to reach the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

They potted just one goal Friday night to edge the Rush 1-0 at The Monument Ice Arena to secure a postseason berth. The Utah Grizzlies, meanwhile, put the Mountain Division title race out of reach with a victory over the Idaho Steelheads. The Rush needed to win both their remaining two contests and have the Grizzlies lose theirs to claim it.

“I told the guys today to live in the moment. You never know. Everyone knows about my best friend, and our guys played hard,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “It was a good hockey game. It could’ve gone either way. There were a few things that we’ll tweak a little bit that I spotted that we can get better at, but I thought it was a good hockey game.”

Burt continued his coaching duties from the bench despite the news Friday morning that best friend and former teammate Lance Galbraith died in a one-vehicle crash in southern Ontario. The two played together on the Idaho Steelheads for three seasons during the mid-2000s, winning the Kelly Cup in 2007.

“It’s tough. If I can use one word, it’s tough,” Burt said. “I lost a good buddy today.”

The shutout marks the fourth time the Rush (35-25-11) have been blanked this season, losing their others 3-0, 3-0 and 2-0. They’ll host the Oilers (36-29-6) in their regular season finale Saturday having locked up the No. 2 division spot for the playoffs, with the possibility of facing Tulsa or the Allen Americans in the first round.

Despite the defeat, Lukas Parik had another strong performance in goal in his second straight start in the series, stopping 22 of 23 shots and carrying a shutout through more than 43 minutes, moving to 14-8-8 on the season. Opposing goaltender Daniel Mannella, who was pulled after surrendering four goals in less than two periods in Wednesday’s game, recorded his second shutout with 26 saves.

“Going back to Greenville, both goalies had it tough there, but both goalies have been playing well and had good practices,” Burt said of Parik and backup netminder Dillon Kelley. “And Lukas had back-to-back good games. He’s going to be ready for playoffs, and we’ll just go from there.”

Rapid City, which entered the contest seventh in the ECHL in goals per game with 3.37 and eighth in power-play percentage with a 20.1 efficiency, failed to convert on four man-advantages. It did, however, kill off all power-play opportunities by Tulsa, reinforcing its status as the best penalty-kill unit in the league. It came into the game ranked first at 85.3%.

The evening’s lone goal came at 3:38 of the third period when Parik, covering the short side, left his stick side open for Oilers leading goal-scorer Jack Doremus, who was fed a backside pass by Carson Denomie and tapped in the eventual game-winner.

Rush forward Calder Brooks saw his point streak of 10 games snapped. Ryan Zuhlsdorf put five shots on net, while Stephen Baylis, who was called down from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners on Thursday, tallied three shots.

