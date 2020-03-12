Rush can only wait and see; ECHL suspends play

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Not only are games suspended, but as the ECHL announcement stated, all on-ice hockey operations are put on hold as well.

“The team will not be practicing. They will be in town though and will continue to be paid while discussions are on-going,” Mackin said. “The guys understood, of course, it was tough for them. We were super-excited about this team and where we are at and where we are going, so it’s crushing on that side given how hard our team and our coaching staff have worked to put this team together. I’m really heart-broken for the guys and the coaches. They know how good a team we have. They know the direction we were going. And they know this was a good opportunity to springboard toward next year. This was tough, but they understand the direction this country is going with this.”

As to the possibility of league play resuming at some point in the future, with uncertainty running rampant at every level of public, private and governmental activity at present, Mackin could only speculate.

“In our discussions with the league and teams, we did not put a timetable on this (possible resumption of play) at all,” Mackin said. “But if I had to guess, I would think that once April hits if no resolution is in order, then we probably are not going to be able to move forward with the season or playoffs.”