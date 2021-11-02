Rush claim forward Brett Gravelle off waivers

The Rapid City Rush have claimed forward Brett Gravelle off ECHL waivers from the Iowa Heartlanders and signed the 25-year-old to a contract.

Goaltender Hayden Lavigne has subsequently been placed on waivers, leaving the Rush with two active netminders.

Gravelle, in his first ECHL season, played one game for the Heartlanders and scored twice along with one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers. He factored in every Iowa goal in that game, including a game-tying score that forced overtime with 90 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Forest Lake, Minnesota native also played five games in the SPHL earlier in the year for the Quad City Storm where he registered two goals and five assists.

Rapid City returns to action on Friday night on the road in Utah against the Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

