Rush claim Kielly off waivers

Ahead of their four-game series against the Indy Fuel, the Rapid City Rush claimed rookie forward Kameron Kielly off waivers Tuesday.

Kielly, a 24-year-old Canadian from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, opened his inaugural ECHL season with the Allen American before joining the Indy Fuel. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound righty tallied five goals and 11 assists in 32 games for the Americans, and notched two goals and one assist in six games with the Fuel.