Rush claim Kielly off waivers
ECHL HOCKEY

  • Updated
Rush

Ahead of their four-game series against the Indy Fuel, the Rapid City Rush claimed rookie forward Kameron Kielly off waivers Tuesday.

Kielly, a 24-year-old Canadian from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, opened his inaugural ECHL season with the Allen American before joining the Indy Fuel. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound righty tallied five goals and 11 assists in 32 games for the Americans, and notched two goals and one assist in six games with the Fuel.

Kielly spent three years with the University of Prince Edward Island, scoring 45 goals and adding 83 assists in 90 games. 

