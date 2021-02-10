Rush climb back from three-goal deficit but fall to Tulsa

Those who braced the frigid cold Wednesday night to make the trip to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center were relieved when a would-be go-ahead goal by the Tulsa Oilers was waved off.
That joy was doubled when officials confirmed the no-goal via replay, but it lasted only a few minutes, as the Oilers sprinted down the ice with two men and scored from close range to pull ahead with 5:43 remaining in regulation against the Rapid City Rush.
The Rush themselves had evened the score earlier in the third period, climbing back from a three-goal deficit after an abysmal opening frame, but couldn’t find a second equalizer in the waning minutes as they fell 5-3 to the Oilers in the first of three games at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“I know the first game back from a long road trip sometimes can be tough, but we were just not into it at all,” Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said of the first period. “It’s hard to come back from a three-goal deficit, which we did, but you just don’t deserve to win those games when you’re not ready to play.”
Cedric Montminy led the comeback effort for the Rush (8-14-0) with the first two goals, both on power plays, while Peter Quenneville scored the game-tying goal and Tyler Coulter added two assists. Goalie Dave Tendeck made 32 saves in the loss to move to 4-8-0 on the season.
Danny Moynihan had a hand in all four goals for the Oilers (9-10-3), scoring one and assisting on three others. Charlie Sampair tallied two goals and an assist, while Adam Pleskach added one goal and one assist. Roman Durny stopped 27 shots in net.
Rapid City went 2-for-5 on power plays and have now scored a power-play goal in three of their last four games to increase their efficiency to over 15%. Their penalty-kill unit, meanwhile, stopped all four man-advantages for Tulsa.
“We’ve been watching quite a bit of video and working on our special teams quite a bit,” Tetrault said. “It’s been going well lately and we’ve got to keep it up, but the 5-on-5 play tonight was just plain terrible. They beat us 5-on-5 tonight and their top line just destroyed us tonight.”
First-period woes, a theme for the Rush this season, continued Wednesday as the Oilers tallied three goals in the opening frame, with two coming in the first two minutes. A turnover in Rapid City’s defensive zone gave Moynihan a look at net, and he directed a shot off the crossbar that landed in just 18 seconds into the contest. Sampair followed a minute and 40 seconds later when he tapped in a rebound off a three-on-one attack.
“That first five minutes were just terrible. Guys weren’t ready to play for some reason,” Tetrault said. “It’s unacceptable, it’s unprofessional and very disappointing.”
Tulsa tacked on its third when Moynihan won a faceoff in his offensive zone and dished a pass to Conlan Keenan, a former teammate of Tyson Empey at SUNY Geneseo, who buried the goal with 20.2 seconds left.
It took a tripping penalty called on the Oilers for the Rush to get off its first shot, which didn’t come until more than four minutes into the game. Kevin Spinozzi put back-to-back shots on target from near the blue line, but both attempts were turned away by Durny. Rapid City’s penalty kill unit, ranked 11th in the ECHL entering Wednesday, stopped a Tulsa man advantage in the first period after Andrew Sturtz was nabbed for high-sticking.
The Rush returned to the ice for period two a different squad, putting 15 shots on target after just six in the opening frame. After the Oilers were called for tripping in the early going, Avery Peterson had an open look at net on the power-play chance but elected to feed the puck to Montminy, who deflected the pass off his stick and into the net to get Rapid City on the board 2:46 into the middle frame.
Montminy then notched his second goal on another power-play opportunity when he buried a shot off a rapid fire passing exchange from Quenneville and Coulter with 5:21 left in the second period to make it a one-score contest heading into the final frame.
Rapid City also killed two Tulsa power plays in the period off high-sticking and slashing penalties called on Montminy and Peterson, respectively.
“I thought the second period was a lot better. We started winning all the battles and just being more determined, but again, I wish we played like that in the first period,” Tetrault said. “It cost us.”
In the opening minutes of the third, Quenneville hauled in his own rebound off a slap shot and fired off another slapper, this time finding the top-inside of the net to level the contest 3-3 at the 1:38 mark of the frame.
The Rush went back on the power play after the Oilers were called for hooking, and Empey had a point-blank look from the crease, but their man-advantage was killed off. Following Tulsa’s waved off goal on a power play with 9:09 to play, Pleskach sprinted down the ice alongside Sampair and put away the go-ahead goal with 5:32 left, which ended up serving as the game-winner.
Hunter Garlent had a close call when he tried to direct a backdoor pass from Sturtz through the left side of Durny, but his shot was blocked. Rapid City struggled to push the puck into the offensive zone in the final minute of regulation, finally reaching it with 20.2 seconds to play when they pulled Tendeck. Aided by a power play, the Rush put up a 6-on-4 in the last 13.7 seconds but lost the first faceoff on the two-man advantage and were silenced for the evening off an empty-net goal by Sampair with 5.7 seconds left.
Rapid City and Tulsa will match up for Game 2 of the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.