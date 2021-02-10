Rush climb back from three-goal deficit but fall to Tulsa

“I thought the second period was a lot better. We started winning all the battles and just being more determined, but again, I wish we played like that in the first period,” Tetrault said. “It cost us.”

In the opening minutes of the third, Quenneville hauled in his own rebound off a slap shot and fired off another slapper, this time finding the top-inside of the net to level the contest 3-3 at the 1:38 mark of the frame.

The Rush went back on the power play after the Oilers were called for hooking, and Empey had a point-blank look from the crease, but their man-advantage was killed off. Following Tulsa’s waved off goal on a power play with 9:09 to play, Pleskach sprinted down the ice alongside Sampair and put away the go-ahead goal with 5:32 left, which ended up serving as the game-winner.

Hunter Garlent had a close call when he tried to direct a backdoor pass from Sturtz through the left side of Durny, but his shot was blocked. Rapid City struggled to push the puck into the offensive zone in the final minute of regulation, finally reaching it with 20.2 seconds to play when they pulled Tendeck. Aided by a power play, the Rush put up a 6-on-4 in the last 13.7 seconds but lost the first faceoff on the two-man advantage and were silenced for the evening off an empty-net goal by Sampair with 5.7 seconds left.

Rapid City and Tulsa will match up for Game 2 of the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

