Rush clinch 1st playoff berth in 7 years, secure 1st-round home ice

The Rapid City Rush's new slogan entering this season was "Next chapter, same goal," referring to its hiring of Scott Burt as head coach in the wake of a long playoff drought.

Only a few pages into the next chapter, that goal has been reached and the drought is over.

The Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers 5-2 Wednesday night in front of their home fans at The Monument Ice Arena to clinch a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Rush (25-24-11) had several chances on the road last weekend to earn a postseason berth but were swept by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Against the Oilers (35-28-6), they needed either a win or an overtime/shootout to clinch.

Rapid City also clinched home ice for the first round of the postseason, a best-of-seven series, after winning in regulation and the Allen Americans losing to the Iowa Heartlanders. The Mountain Division crown is still up for grabs as the Rush finish up their regular season slate with games on Friday and Saturday.

Check back in later for further coverage of the Rush's playoff-clinching victory.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

