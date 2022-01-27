 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush clobbered by Tulsa 7-1

  • Updated
  • 0
Kenton Helgesen (copy)

Kenton Helgesen (left) pushes away Christian Simeone (24) during the first period of the Rush's Dec. 27, 2021 win over the Utah Grizzlies.

 Siandhara Bonnet / Journal Staff, File

The Rapid City Rush allowed three goals in the first period and never climbed out of the hole as they were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 7-1 Thursday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first period when Dylan Sadowy carried the puck down the right wing and slung a backhander past David Tendeck. They added to the advantage later in the period as Adam Pleskach hit Carson Denomie alone in front of the net for a shot that got through Tendeck to make it 2-0.

Following Denomie’s goal, there was a lengthy delay due to issues with the ice at the BOK Center and officials chose to take the first intermission with 4:59 remaining in the first period. After a 20-minute break, during which the ice was repaired, the first period resumed and the Oilers tacked on another goal when Pleskach followed his shot and banged home a rebound past Tendeck, pushing the score to 3-0.

Tulsa struck again early in the second when Alex Kromm cashed in after a defensive zone turnover from the Rush, pushing the lead to 4-0 and sending Tendeck to the bench. He was replaced by Dillon Kelley.

People are also reading…

Rapid City got on the board late in the second period while on a power play as Gabe Chabot found Kenton Helgesen at the left circle for a wrist shot that sailed home top shelf, cutting the lead to 4-1. Tulsa quickly answered, though, with a power-play goal of its own when Pleskach poked the puck past Kelley to make it 5-1.

The Oilers struck two more times in the third, getting goals from Jimmy Soper and Duggie Lagrone, pushing the score to its 7-1 final.

Helgesen scored for the third consecutive game for the Rush, who fell to 20-16-5 in the loss. Tulsa’s win was its fourth in a row, improving to 21-14-1 with the victory.

Rapid City and Tulsa will meet again on Friday night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home…

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News