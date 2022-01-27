Rush clobbered by Tulsa 7-1

The Rapid City Rush allowed three goals in the first period and never climbed out of the hole as they were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 7-1 Thursday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa opened the scoring early in the first period when Dylan Sadowy carried the puck down the right wing and slung a backhander past David Tendeck. They added to the advantage later in the period as Adam Pleskach hit Carson Denomie alone in front of the net for a shot that got through Tendeck to make it 2-0.

Following Denomie’s goal, there was a lengthy delay due to issues with the ice at the BOK Center and officials chose to take the first intermission with 4:59 remaining in the first period. After a 20-minute break, during which the ice was repaired, the first period resumed and the Oilers tacked on another goal when Pleskach followed his shot and banged home a rebound past Tendeck, pushing the score to 3-0.

Tulsa struck again early in the second when Alex Kromm cashed in after a defensive zone turnover from the Rush, pushing the lead to 4-0 and sending Tendeck to the bench. He was replaced by Dillon Kelley.

Rapid City got on the board late in the second period while on a power play as Gabe Chabot found Kenton Helgesen at the left circle for a wrist shot that sailed home top shelf, cutting the lead to 4-1. Tulsa quickly answered, though, with a power-play goal of its own when Pleskach poked the puck past Kelley to make it 5-1.

The Oilers struck two more times in the third, getting goals from Jimmy Soper and Duggie Lagrone, pushing the score to its 7-1 final.

Helgesen scored for the third consecutive game for the Rush, who fell to 20-16-5 in the loss. Tulsa’s win was its fourth in a row, improving to 21-14-1 with the victory.

Rapid City and Tulsa will meet again on Friday night at the BOK Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time.

