Rush closing in on series after Game 4 win over Allen

Scott Burt has heard through the ECHL coaches grapevine that his Rapid City Rush squad has drawn similarities to gnats.

“The little flies or little mosquitoes that you can’t see, but they’re always there and they’re always in your face,” he said. “For me that’s a compliment, because that means our guys are in the play and our guys are always around the puck.”

That pesky style of play was evident Friday night as the Rush drew seven penalties, further frustrating an Allen Americans team already prone to unruliness. They didn’t score on the power play, but their vexing helped wear down their division foes and open up a second straight offensive outpouring in a 4-1 win at Credit Union of Texas Event to take a 3-1 series lead in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Rapid City (3-1-0) will now have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 on Saturday.

“We’re hungry, that’s for sure,” Burt said. “I know we have a special group in our dressing room, I’ve said that all year long, and guys are playing hard for each other. Our guys are here and they’re on a mission, and it’s fun to watch, for sure.”

Logan Nelson potted a goal, his second straight game with one, and added an assist, while Calder Brooks, Keegan Iverson and Avery Peterson all tallied goals for the Rush. Brett Gravelle and Stephen Baylis each added two assists. Gravelle now has five assists in the last two games.

“We’re just keeping it simple and sticking to our systems,” Gravelle said. “We’ve been talking about getting pucks to the net and getting traffic to the net, and I think it’s shown over the last two games here in Allen.”

Lukas Parik was dominant in net once again, collecting 30 saves and finishing the final 53 1/2 minutes without allowing a goal.

“He’s pretty dialed in,” Burt said. “He’s very focused. Lukas is a big part of our group, and it's a big deal having him going, and that’s why he’s in the pipes.”

Ben Carroll got Allen (1-3-0) on the board 6:30 into the contest when he swiped at the puck from the left-wing circle on a pass off the boards from Chad Butcher and scored through the five-hole of Parik, who was caught off-guard by the shot.

Brooks answered less than four minutes later when, skating to the net, hauled in a pass from Gravelle and was left with a one-on-one chance with Americans goalie Luke Peressini. Brooks left the puck alone while faking moves with his stick before deking the goaltender, backhand to forehand, and sending him falling to ice to even the score at 10:27.

The Rush pulled ahead 2-1 in the second period when Gravelle won a race to a loose puck in the right corner. He sent a cross-ice pass to Iverson, who buried the backdoor goal stick side at 5:06.

“They came out, they started the game hard and we knew they would,” Gravelle said. “They were down a game going into it, so they had a good push to start, but the team stuck together and we got a goal pretty quickly after that, and I think it gave us some momentum for the rest of the game.”

Nelson added an insurance marker five minutes into the third frame when he found himself on a 2-on-1 attack with Alec Butcher. Nelson kept the puck himself, lasering a wrister low past the glove side of Peressini from the left circle. Parik was credited with the secondary helper, initiating the breakout.

The evening was capped off when Baylis, checked into the boards, slid the puck to Nelson on the right side. Nelson fed a pass to Peterson, who snapped in a near-sided goal from inside the right circle seven minutes into the last period.

Puck drop Saturday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time in Allen, Texas.

“Nothing’s going to change for us,” Burt said. “ It’s a new day tomorrow, and we’re going to come to the rink like we usually do every day. We’re going to be here at the same time, we’re going to watch video at the same time and we’re just going to continue to go like we have been.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

