ECHL HOCKEY

Rush continue Friday success in win over Tulsa

Ryan Valentini (copy)

Rapid City forward Ryan Valentini handles the puck in the first period of the Rush's Jan. 21 win over the Idaho Steelheads. Valentini tallied three assists in Friday's win over the Tulsa Oilers.

 Siandhara Bonnet / Journal Staff

Stephen Baylis scored twice, Dillon Kelley made a season-high 37 saves and the Rapid City Rush beat the Tulsa Oilers, 4-3, Friday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Rush (21-16-5) got the scoring started in the first period when Baylis flicked a rebounded puck past Daniel Mannella on the far post.

They added to that lead later in the opening period when Jake Wahlin, crashing the net on the back post, shot the puck home off a rebound.

The Oilers (21-15-1) got on the board in the second with a power-play tally from Dylan Sadowy that cut the lead to one. The Rush answered though as Ryan Valentini fed Baylis for his second goal of the game.

The Oilers came out firing in the third and cut the lead back down to one just over a minute in when Jordan Ernst sliced through the defense and snuck a wrist shot past Kelley’s blocker.

Rapid City again responded, however, when Gravelle sped in on net, put a move on Manella and slid the puck through his legs to make the score 4-2.

In the final minute of the game, with an extra attacker on, Jack Doremus backhanded a shot that hit a Rush stick and bounced over Kelley’s shoulder and in, cutting the lead to 4-3. That would be it, though, and the Rush ultimately hung on for their fifth one-goal regulation win of the season.

Rapid City plays again Friday night on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks.

