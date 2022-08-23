 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush deal Alec Butcher to Reading

Alec Butcher (copy)

Alec Butcher watches the puck just before the referee drops it in the second period of a Dec. 27, 2021 game against the Utah Grizzlies at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced on Tuesday that the rights to forward Alec Butcher have been traded to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Butcher appeared in 69 games for the Rush during the 2021-22 season and recorded 23 goals and 30 assists. The 28-year-old native of Anchorage, Alaska had previously spent two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers where he combined for 27 goals and 25 assists in 89 games. In 11 playoff games for the Rush, he recorded one goal and four assists.

The Rush open the 2022-23 season against the Utah Grizzlies in West Valley City, Utah.

