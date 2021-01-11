Rush defensemen happy to be back in North America after playing overseas

Playing in Italy had two significant positives, the Grandby, Quebec native said. His father was coaching in France and could watch his games via broadcast from the same time zone rather than tuning in at 3 a.m., and the apartment where he resided was located at a winery.

He added that he was treated well during his time in Europe, and attendance at Bolzano’s 7,200-capacity arena was high. Spectators acted similar to how they treat the country’s national sport.

“We had a lot of fans at our games. I’m a big soccer fan, and to be able to play where they’re singing and chanting the whole game was really interesting,” Spinozzi said. “There’s not an atmosphere quite like playing over in Europe, because in North America they don’t really do that.”

Bolzano’s roster was split between Italians and North Americans, and many were Italian-Canadian. They all spoke english, Spinozzi said, so communication on the ice wasn’t a problem. Still, he made it a point to learn Italian, being where he was.

“We spoke english most of the time, but it’s nice to repay the favor,” said Spinozzi, who also speaks French. “We are in their country, so to be able to communicate with them in Italian was always cool, too.”