Rush drop 5-2 result to Wichita

The Rapid City Rush put up a season-high 40 shots on net but managed just two goals as they fell 5-2 to the Wichita Thunder in the final contest of the three-game series Sunday in Kansas.
After winning Game 1 on Friday, the Rush dropped their next two to the Thunder to lose the series 2-1.
Peter Quenneville and Cedric Montminy tallied the goals for Rapid City 6-12-0), while Avery Peterson and Andrew Sturtz added assists. Goalie Taran Kozun made 25 saves in the loss in his Rush debut.
Wichita (9-3-1) roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Beau Starrett put the Thunder on the board with a goal, assisted by Cam Clarke, with 7:15 to play before he scored just 15 seconds later, this time on assists from Bobby McMann and Chantz Petruic.
After Brandon Fehd was called for hooking, Rapid City gave up a power-play goal when Stefan Fournier found the back of the net with one second left on Wichita's man-advantage and 4:35 remaining in the opening frame.
Following Fournier's second goal with 14:46 to play in the second period, Quenneville got the Rush on the board with a score, assisted by Peterson and Sturtz, about 10 minutes later to make it 4-1.
Montminy made it a two-score contest less than two minutes into the third frame when he notched an unassisted goal. After tripping was called on the Thunder's Peter Crinella, Rapid City pulled Taran to set up a 6-on-4 opportunity with 1:41 remaining in regulation. McMann, however, was able to tally a shorthanded goal on an empty-netter to put the game out of reach.
The Rush failed to convert on four power-play chances to finish the weekend series 0-for-9. Their penalty kill unit went 2-for-3.
Rapid City heads to Missouri for one game against the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday before playing the Indy Fuel on the road Friday and Saturday to finish up a six-game road road stretch.