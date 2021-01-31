Rush drop 5-2 result to Wichita

The Rapid City Rush put up a season-high 40 shots on net but managed just two goals as they fell 5-2 to the Wichita Thunder in the final contest of the three-game series Sunday in Kansas.

After winning Game 1 on Friday, the Rush dropped their next two to the Thunder to lose the series 2-1.

Peter Quenneville and Cedric Montminy tallied the goals for Rapid City 6-12-0), while Avery Peterson and Andrew Sturtz added assists. Goalie Taran Kozun made 25 saves in the loss in his Rush debut.

Wichita (9-3-1) roared out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Beau Starrett put the Thunder on the board with a goal, assisted by Cam Clarke, with 7:15 to play before he scored just 15 seconds later, this time on assists from Bobby McMann and Chantz Petruic.

After Brandon Fehd was called for hooking, Rapid City gave up a power-play goal when Stefan Fournier found the back of the net with one second left on Wichita's man-advantage and 4:35 remaining in the opening frame.