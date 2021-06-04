 Skip to main content
Rush drop 6th straight ahead of season finale
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush drop 6th straight ahead of season finale

Rush

The Rapid City Rush extended their losing streak to six games and dropped their fifth straight against the Allen Americans on Friday, 5-2, in Texas.

Saturday's meeting with the Americans will serve as the Rush's 2020-21 season finale.

Peter Quenneville and Tyson Empey tallied Rapid City's goals, while Tyler Coulter, Avery Peterson and Gabriel Chabot added assists, and Jake Wahlin picked up his first point since rejoining the team last week. Dave Tendeck made 15 saves in net before being replaced by Brad Barone, who stopped 18 shots.

Allen got on the board in the first period and led 1-0 at the first intermission before scoring two goals in 36 seconds in the first two minutes of the middle frame, and four in the first 10 minutes for a 5-0 advantage.

Quenneville gave the Rush their first goal at 17:13 of the third period, and Empey scored another with 19 seconds remaining in regulation.

