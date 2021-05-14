Rush drop 6th straight to open Wichita series

The Rapid City Rush find themselves farther away from the ECHL playoffs after dropping their sixth straight game in a 5-3 loss to the Wichita Thunder on Friday in Kansas.

The Rush (29-28-4) are now 0.050 percentage points behind the Utah Grizzlies for the fourth and final playoff spot with 11 games remaining in the regular season. Rapid City has not made the playoffs since 2015.

The Rush's six-game slide is tied for their longest this season, since they opened their campaign 1-6. All of their losses have come in regulation, and they've been outscored 25-11 during that stretch.

After Brayden Watts got the Thunder (38-16-8) on the board at 4:26 of the first period, Cedric Montminy leveled the contest when he fired in a wrister on a 2-on-1 at 18:12 before Avery Peterson followed 48 seconds later when he deflected in a Hunter Garlent shot on a power play to put the Rush up 2-1 at 19:00.

Before the opening frame was over, however, Cam Clarke scored with 15 seconds left to make 2-2 at the first intermission.