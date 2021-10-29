 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
ECHL

Rush drop Idaho with late surge

  • Updated

The Rapid City Rush went into Friday night’s matchup with the Idaho Steelheads looking to bounce back from a loss last Saturday.

They were able to get back into the win column and they did so in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 5-4 ECHL victory Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

Down 4-2 in the third period, the Rush used a trio of scores to regain the lead, starting with a Stephen Bayless goal on an assist from Logan Nelson.

A little over 10 seconds later, Rapid City tied the game on a goal from Chase Harrison, before Kenton Helgesen took a pass from Gabriel Chabot and lit the lamp to take the lead.

The Steelheads couldn’t generate much offense from there as the Rush pulled out the victory.

Idaho gained an early lead in the first period on a Yaugeni Aksiantsiuk goal in the second minute, but Rapid City had an answer in the sixth minute when Baylis lit the lamp on an assist from Tristan Thompson.

Colton Leiter gave the Rush their first lead of the game when he scored in the 14th minute on assists from Garrett Klotz and Harrison.

The second period belonged to Idaho as it scored two unanswered goals, while attempting 12 total shots.

People are also reading…

The first score came in the third minute on a goal from Luc Brown and the Steelheads took their first lead of the game 10 minutes later on a goal from Will Merchant.

Merchant would extend their lead to 4-2 in the opening minute of the third period.

Idaho outshot Rapid City in the game, finishing with 31 total shots, while the Rush had 26.

Baylis paced the team with three total shot attempts and two goals, while Thompson had two shots and one goal.

The Rush, 2-1, will look to carry their momentum into the next game as they close out the weekend series with the Steelheads Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

Your Two Cents for Oct. 26

I was impressed Monday by the South Dakota Department of Transportation's solution to the garbage that fills the ditches along Interstate 90. …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

Your Two Cents for Oct. 28

It is obvious to me that Gov. Noem and her administration is doing everything possible to thwart the will of the people on recreational and me…

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News