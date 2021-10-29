Rush drop Idaho with late surge

The Rapid City Rush went into Friday night’s matchup with the Idaho Steelheads looking to bounce back from a loss last Saturday.

They were able to get back into the win column and they did so in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind 5-4 ECHL victory Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena.

Down 4-2 in the third period, the Rush used a trio of scores to regain the lead, starting with a Stephen Bayless goal on an assist from Logan Nelson.

A little over 10 seconds later, Rapid City tied the game on a goal from Chase Harrison, before Kenton Helgesen took a pass from Gabriel Chabot and lit the lamp to take the lead.

The Steelheads couldn’t generate much offense from there as the Rush pulled out the victory.

Idaho gained an early lead in the first period on a Yaugeni Aksiantsiuk goal in the second minute, but Rapid City had an answer in the sixth minute when Baylis lit the lamp on an assist from Tristan Thompson.

Colton Leiter gave the Rush their first lead of the game when he scored in the 14th minute on assists from Garrett Klotz and Harrison.

The second period belonged to Idaho as it scored two unanswered goals, while attempting 12 total shots.

The first score came in the third minute on a goal from Luc Brown and the Steelheads took their first lead of the game 10 minutes later on a goal from Will Merchant.

Merchant would extend their lead to 4-2 in the opening minute of the third period.

Idaho outshot Rapid City in the game, finishing with 31 total shots, while the Rush had 26.

Baylis paced the team with three total shot attempts and two goals, while Thompson had two shots and one goal.

The Rush, 2-1, will look to carry their momentum into the next game as they close out the weekend series with the Steelheads Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

