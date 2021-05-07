Rush drop third straight to Grizzlies

The Utah Grizzlies jumped on Rapid City with five goals in the first period and rolled to a 5-1 win in West Valley, Utah, to dampen the Rush's late-season ECHL playoffs push.

The loss was the Rush’s fourth straight overall and third in a row against the Grizzlies. Utah is now up .018 over Rapid City for the fourth and final playoffs spot with 13 games to go.

Garrett Johnston started the scoring onslaught at 4:05 of the opening frame, firing a shot that beat Rush net-minder Adam Carlson, giving the Grizzlies an early 1-0 lead (Trey Bradley and Matt Hoover assisted).

Exactly 30 seconds later, a turnover behind the net came to Teigan Zahn, who rifled a shot between Carlson’s blocker and the post, quickly doubling the Utah lead to 2-0 at 4:35 of the first (Hayden Hodgson had the lone assist).

Hodgson then fired a laser off the post and in to extend the Grizzlies lead to 3-0 at 9:08 of the first (Pare had the lone assist). Moments later, A.J. White found Trey Bradley wide open in front of Carlson’s crease. Bradley pocketed a quick wrister, ballooning the Grizzlies lead to a commanding 4-0 advantage with 4:14 left in the first (White and Hoover assisted).