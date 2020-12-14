Rush, ECHL announces next wave of 2020-21 season schedule

The Rapid City Rush announced in conjunction with the ECHL the next wave of scheduled games for the 2020-21 ECHL Season, containing an additional 12 contests from Jan. 15 to Feb. 11.
Including the initial announcement of the 2020-21 schedule, these additions bring the current total of slated Rush games to 22 out of the full 72-game schedule.
After finishing a three-game series against the Allen Americans at home on Jan. 6, 8 and 9, the Rush will remain at home for five additional games against the Tulsa Oilers and Utah Grizzlies. The Rush will square off against the Oilers in a three-game series Jan. 15-17. Following the trio of matchups against Tulsa, the Grizzlies return for another pair of games Jan. 22-23. Dating back to the Allen series at the start of the month, this extends the Rush’s homestand to eight games.
Following the eight-game homestand, the Rush will embark on a six-game road trip over nine days. For the first time this season, the team will square off against the Wichita Thunder in the “Air Capital” in a three-game series Jan. 29-31. Two days later on Feb. 2, the Rush will visit the Kansas City Mavericks for a lone showdown, their first meeting of the campaign. After the game in Kansas City, the Rush will conclude their road trip with a pair of games against the Indy Fuel Feb. 5-6.
Rounding out this next wave of games, the Rush will return home for a solo showdown against the Tulsa Oilers, slated for Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Below are the times and dates for the next portion of the 2020-21 schedule. All times are Mountain, and all dates and times are subject to change:
- Friday, Jan. 15th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS – 7:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 16th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS – 7:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 17th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS – 4:05 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 22nd: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES – 7:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 23rd: RUSH VS UTAH GRIZZLIES – 7:05 p.m.
- Friday, Jan. 29th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder – 6:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Jan. 30th: Rush @ Wichita Thunder – 6:05 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 31st: Rush @ Wichita Thunder – 3:05 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 2nd: Rush @ Kansas City Mavericks – 6:05 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 5th: Rush @ Indy Fuel – 5:05 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 6th: Rush @ Indy Fuel – 5:05 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 10th: RUSH VS TULSA OILERS – 7:05 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!