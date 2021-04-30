Rush edge Kansas City 3-2 for 4th straight win

Rapid City led the shots department 10-1 more than halfway through the final frame and increased its advantage to 18-2 before Kansas City pulled Ginn at 17:45. Still, the Mavericks managed just one shot on target in the final 2:15 as they were met with diving blocks and staunch defense.

The Rush have won four straight games decided by one goal.

“We believe in our group and the ability to score, and I think we’ve matured in our ability to keep games close instead of letting them blow open,” Quenneville said. “We keep them close and wait for an opportunity, and then we strike.”

Forward Brandon Magee, signed last week, made his Rapid City debut and had one shot. Tetrault said he was pleased with his performance.

“He hadn’t played all year and he’s a great player. He works hard, he’s got a great shot,” he said. “The timing might have been a little off, but he just adds a lot of quality to our team, and he’s going to be good for us.”

The Rush and Mavericks will meet again Saturday for the second of three matchups at the Civic Center. Puckdrop is slated for 7:05 p.m.