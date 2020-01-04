Rush edge Utah in shootout

After suffering a tough loss on the first night of the weekend series with Utah, the Rapid City Rush bounced back Saturday as they picked up the 3-2 victory in a shootout in Salt Lake City.

Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville were able to score for Rapid City in the shootout, after neither team was able to find the back of the net in the overtime period.

The Rush scored first in the fifth minute of the opening period on an unassisted goal from Brennan Saulnier.

After neither team was able to generate much offense for the remainder of the first period, Rapid City broke the scoreless drought when Tyler Coulter beat Utah goaltender Martin Quellette at the 5:50 mark of the second to make it 2-0.

The Grizzlies scored their first goal of the game and cut the deficit in the ninth minute when Joe Wegworth lit the lamp on assists from Ty Lewis and Griffen Molino.

Utah tied the game in the eighth minute of the third period on a Lewis goal, assisted by Tim McGauley and Wegworth.

Alex Sakellaropoulos picked up the win in the net for the Rush as he stopped the Grizzlies on 42 of their 42 shots, as well as both of their opportunities in the shootout.