ECHL HOCKEY

Rush end affiliation with Arizona Coyotes, will announce new team later this month

  • Updated
Rush Arizona

From left to right: Rapid City Rush president Todd Mackin, former Tucson Roadrunners general manager Steve Sullivan and former Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault hold up uniforms of the Arizona Coyotes, Roadrunners and Rush at a news conference announcing the Rush's affiliation with the AHL Roadrunners and the NHL Coyotes on July 24, 2019 at The Monument Ice Arena.

 Richard Anderson, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday afternoon that the organization has ended its affiliation with the Arizona Coyotes after three seasons and has signed an agreement with a new NHL team.

The Rush plan to reveal their new affiliate during a press conference scheduled for Aug. 25. 

Rapid City signed on with Arizona in July 2019 following an ownership change and acquisition of the ECHL team by Spire Sports + Entertainment. The Rush were also affiliated with the Coyotes from 2015-17 before changing to the Minnesota Wild for the 2017-18 season. They spent 2018-19 independent of an affiliate before returning to Arizona.

Rapid City is ending its affiliation with Arizona after tying a franchise record for single-season ECHL points this season and earning its first playoff berth in seven years. The Coyotes, meanwhile, had the second worst record in the NHL, and their AHL team, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with the second worst record in their league.

