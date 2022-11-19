 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush explode for 9 goals in win over Oilers

Rapid City Rush forward Calder Brooks (19) controls the puck during an Oct. 28 game against the Kansas City Mavericks at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City. 

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

The Rapid City Rush exploded for five goals in the second period and eight unanswered goals in total as they hammered the Tulsa Oilers 9-1 on Saturday night at the BOK Center. Seven different Rush skaters scored in the blowout victory.

With the game tied at one in the second, Alex Aleardi nudged a pass to Calder Brooks who sped down the left wing. He loaded up a snap shot that beat Colten Ellis top shelf and the Rush grabbed the lead.

Later, Tyson Helgesen carried the puck down the left boards, turned a corner and skated toward the net. He dragged the puck from his forehand to his backhand and slid it five hole to make the score 3-1.

Rapid City kept pouring it as Rory Kerins snapped a pass to the back post where Matt Marcinew was charging for a tap in. Later, Jon Martin gained the zone following a successful penalty kill and buried a top-shelf wrist shot. Finally, with less than 30 seconds to play in the second, Keanu Yamamoto glided down the left wing and blasted a wrist shot through Ellis on the blocker side. His first professional goal extended the lead to 6-1.

The Rush kept the good times rolling in the third period. Just over a minute into the frame, with Rapid City skating 5-on-3, Aleardi buried a wrist shot from the short side to make it 7-1. Later, Aleardi teed up Brooks for a one-timer that he darted past Eric Dop. Finally, Yamamoto grabbed his second of the game on a rebound from an Aleardi shot that pushed the score to its 9-1 final.

Kerins opened the scoring in the first period with a rebound goal and Eddie Matsushima snagged Tulsa’s lone tally on a deflection later in the first.

The five-goal second period was a season-high for goals in a period and the nine goals were one shy of the franchise record for goals in a game of 10, set in a 10-2 win over Utah on March 5, 2022. Aleardi led the way with a goal and three assists, Brooks and Yamamoto each had two goals and eight different Rush recorded multi-point games.

Rapid City improved to 5-7-0-0 in the win while Tulsa dropped to 3-5-2-0. The Rush and Oilers will meet again on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the BOK Center is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT.

