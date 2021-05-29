Rush fall 4-1 to Allen in 1st game since elimination

Learning the official news that the Rapid City Rush had been eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight year left some to wonder how they’d respond Saturday night.
The answer? Not great.
The Rush allowed a pair of power-play goals on defense to the Allen Americans, and despite outshooting their Western Conference rival, only one attempt on offense landed in the net as they fell 4-1 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“The guys played hard, they played with a lot of pride. We threw everything on them,” Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort, that’s for sure.”
Defenseman Mikael Tam potted the Rush’s (32-32-4) lone goal, while Brad Barone stopped 19 shots in the losing effort to drop to 9-4-2 on the season. Rapid City won the shooting advantage 28-23, the second fewest it's allowed, and is now 5-9-0 since initially moving into a playoff spot back on April 25.
“We’re just throwing everything on net, getting through traffic, but unfortunately the puck’s not going in right now,” Tetrault said. “We’re not getting bounces, and their goaltending is playing pretty good here.”
The Americans (41-23-4) got on the board early in the first period when defenseman Les Lancaster slapped a shot off the blue line past the shoulder of Barone at 1:58 for a quick 1-0 advantage.
A tripping penalty called on Tyler Coulter as the first-period clock expired gave Allen its first power play to open the second, and Sam Ruopp took advantage, rifling in a shot from the high slot to give his squad a 2-0 lead at 1:55. The Rush went on to kill two penalties in the frame.
Rapid City cut its deficit down to one in the first minute of the third when Tyson Empey dropped a pass to Mikael Tam before screening Allen goalie Francis Marotte, and Tam sniped the net to tally his second goal of the season 27 seconds into the frame.
We still have a whole period to score more! pic.twitter.com/LYRH4ibt2s— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) May 30, 2021
The Americans answered after a scuffle at 2:08 that put one of their skaters and two Rush skaters, Avery Peterson and Butrus Ghafari, in the box. Lancaster snapped in a wide open rebound on the man-advantage at 3:28 to make it 3-1.
Dyson Stevenson tacked on another shortly after a Rapid City penalty on Ghafari, his third of the night, expired, potting a goal on a missed offside call at 9:29.
“We were outshooting them, and we had to battle the refs as well tonight,” Tetrault said. “It’s just the way it’s going right now. We can’t find the back of the net. We scored the one goal but our offense has gone dry.”
A couple fights broke out in the remaining 10 minutes of regulation. The first came after Allen’s Kelly Bent threw a stick down on the back leg of David Quenneville at 12:43, prompting Tyler Coulter to engage Bent in a rare altercation that resulted in both of them getting sent off the ice early.
When you need a man to back you up, you can count on @tcoulter23 pic.twitter.com/2VNgoC2Ptj— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) May 30, 2021
Tyson Empey and Darian Skeoch then decided to square up at 15:56 following a neutral zone faceoff, and were eventually separated after both combattants landed punches but failed to take the other down.
This is a visual of what standing your ground looks like 👊🏼 @t_emps27 pic.twitter.com/hFuspKKSFO— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) May 30, 2021
The last of three meetings with the Americans is set for Sunday, which will also come as the final home game for the Rush this season. They’ll then play Allen on the road Friday and Saturday to wrap up their season.
“It’s tough right now. The guys are frustrated, but it’s not for a lack of effort and not for a lack of wanting. We want to win,” Tetrault said. “We’ve got another game tomorrow, and we want to finish the home season here with a win in front of our fans.”
