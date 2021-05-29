Rush fall 4-1 to Allen in 1st game since elimination

A tripping penalty called on Tyler Coulter as the first-period clock expired gave Allen its first power play to open the second, and Sam Ruopp took advantage, rifling in a shot from the high slot to give his squad a 2-0 lead at 1:55. The Rush went on to kill two penalties in the frame.

Rapid City cut its deficit down to one in the first minute of the third when Tyson Empey dropped a pass to Mikael Tam before screening Allen goalie Francis Marotte, and Tam sniped the net to tally his second goal of the season 27 seconds into the frame.

The Americans answered after a scuffle at 2:08 that put one of their skaters and two Rush skaters, Avery Peterson and Butrus Ghafari, in the box. Lancaster snapped in a wide open rebound on the man-advantage at 3:28 to make it 3-1.

Dyson Stevenson tacked on another shortly after a Rapid City penalty on Ghafari, his third of the night, expired, potting a goal on a missed offside call at 9:29.

“We were outshooting them, and we had to battle the refs as well tonight,” Tetrault said. “It’s just the way it’s going right now. We can’t find the back of the net. We scored the one goal but our offense has gone dry.”