 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rush fall 4-1 to Allen in 1st game since elimination
alert
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush fall 4-1 to Allen in 1st game since elimination

{{featured_button_text}}

Learning the official news that the Rapid City Rush had been eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight year left some to wonder how they’d respond Saturday night.

The answer? Not great.

The Rush allowed a pair of power-play goals on defense to the Allen Americans, and despite outshooting their Western Conference rival, only one attempt on offense landed in the net as they fell 4-1 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

“The guys played hard, they played with a lot of pride. We threw everything on them,” Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort, that’s for sure.”

Defenseman Mikael Tam potted the Rush’s (32-32-4) lone goal, while Brad Barone stopped 19 shots in the losing effort to drop to 9-4-2 on the season. Rapid City won the shooting advantage 28-23, the second fewest it's allowed, and is now 5-9-0 since initially moving into a playoff spot back on April 25.

“We’re just throwing everything on net, getting through traffic, but unfortunately the puck’s not going in right now,” Tetrault said. “We’re not getting bounces, and their goaltending is playing pretty good here.”

R2.jpg

Rush scoring leader Avery Peterson drives into the Allen crease before the goalie kicked his shot away in the second period Saturday night.

The Americans (41-23-4) got on the board early in the first period when defenseman Les Lancaster slapped a shot off the blue line past the shoulder of Barone at 1:58 for a quick 1-0 advantage.

A tripping penalty called on Tyler Coulter as the first-period clock expired gave Allen its first power play to open the second, and Sam Ruopp took advantage, rifling in a shot from the high slot to give his squad a 2-0 lead at 1:55. The Rush went on to kill two penalties in the frame.

Rapid City cut its deficit down to one in the first minute of the third when Tyson Empey dropped a pass to Mikael Tam before screening Allen goalie Francis Marotte, and Tam sniped the net to tally his second goal of the season 27 seconds into the frame.

The Americans answered after a scuffle at 2:08 that put one of their skaters and two Rush skaters, Avery Peterson and Butrus Ghafari, in the box. Lancaster snapped in a wide open rebound on the man-advantage at 3:28 to make it 3-1.

Dyson Stevenson tacked on another shortly after a Rapid City penalty on Ghafari, his third of the night, expired, potting a goal on a missed offside call at 9:29.

“We were outshooting them, and we had to battle the refs as well tonight,” Tetrault said. “It’s just the way it’s going right now. We can’t find the back of the net. We scored the one goal but our offense has gone dry.”

A couple fights broke out in the remaining 10 minutes of regulation. The first came after Allen’s Kelly Bent threw a stick down on the back leg of David Quenneville at 12:43, prompting Tyler Coulter to engage Bent in a rare altercation that resulted in both of them getting sent off the ice early.

Tyson Empey and Darian Skeoch then decided to square up at 15:56 following a neutral zone faceoff, and were eventually separated after both combattants landed punches but failed to take the other down.

The last of three meetings with the Americans is set for Sunday, which will also come as the final home game for the Rush this season. They’ll then play Allen on the road Friday and Saturday to wrap up their season.

“It’s tough right now. The guys are frustrated, but it’s not for a lack of effort and not for a lack of wanting. We want to win,” Tetrault said. “We’ve got another game tomorrow, and we want to finish the home season here with a win in front of our fans.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Judge agrees to appoint 'special master' in Giuliani case

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Friday that he will appoint a “special master” to oversee a review of electronic files seized from Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer to make sure investigators can’t get access to protected communications with their clients, including former President Donald Trump.

Your Two Cents for May 25
Local

Your Two Cents for May 25

Whatever happened to stopping robo calls?  About a month ago I had over 30 in a single day — every 10-15 minutes with 30 off for lunch.

Watch Now: Related Video

Memorial Day weekend brings stormy conditions to Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News