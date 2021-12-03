Rush fall 4-2 to Tulsa for 2nd straight night

With help from a couple of Alex Kromm goals, the Tulsa Oilers picked up another 4-2 victory over Rapid City in the second game of a weekend road trip Friday evening at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Kromm scored the first goal of the game in the fifth minute of regulation and the Oilers maintained the advantage heading into the second period.

In the opening minutes of the second period, Tulsa added to its early lead with a pair of goals.

The first came on a Jimmy Soper score 2:55 into the period, followed by another from Dylan Sadowy at the 4:27 mark.

The Rush began to battle back in the eighth minute of the third period on a goal from Quinn Wichers, assisted by Alec Butcher and Tanner Schachle.

Less than 10 minutes later, the Rush cut the deficit to a goal when Stephen Baylis found the back of the net on assists from Logan Nelson and Christian Evers.

Kromm scored his second goal of the night on an empty netter to put the game away with 45 seconds remaining in the third period.

Despite losing the scoring battle, Rapid City was the aggressor as it outshot the Oilers 34-29, including an 18-6 third period.

Goalie Lukas Parik made 25 saves in net for the Rush.

Following the loss, Rapid City falls to 7-9-3 and will look to bounce back when it travels to Allen, Texas to take on the Americans on Sunday.

