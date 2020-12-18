Rush fall 5-2 to Allen in first road game

Tyson Empey scored his first professional hockey goal and Drew Callin tallied his first goal as a member of the Rush as Rapid City fell 5-2 to the Allen Americans in ECHL action Friday night in Texas.

The Rush went down 1-0 just over midway through the opening period after giving up a goal to Jared VanWormer on assists by Phillip Beaulieu and Zane Franklin. The Americans then tallied two more goals within 28 seconds of each other in the 18th minute for a 3-0 lead after one.

Rapid City got on the board less than two minutes into the second period when Empey scored on assists by Garrett Klotz and newly acquired Mikael Tam. The Rush held the Americans from adding to their total in the middle frame despite taking 12 shots.

Callin, one of six new players signed earlier this week, got his squad within one goal of Allen with 14:07 to play in regulation when he scored Rapid City's first and only power-play goal on assists from Alex Rodriquez and the second from Tam. The Americans responded just 50 seconds later when Jesse Muchan put his team back up by two by scoring on assists from Turner Ottenbreit and Les Lancaster.

Allen added one more tally with 4:38 remaining on a power-play opportunity.