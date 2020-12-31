Rush fall 6-3 to Grizzlies for fourth straight loss

Following Scheid’s one-timer from the right side that flew into the top left corner of the net with 8:04 to play in the second period, Utah’s fifth goal of the game, Carlson was swapped for Tendeck.

With 5:14 left in the frame, the Grizzlies were nabbed for hooking but held off the Rush attack.

Rapid City outshot Utah 15-12 in the second period and 24-18 in the latter two frames.

“The last two periods we took it to them. We started working and engaging, and winning battles,” Tetrault said. “It’s putting the work ethic in, and winning the battles. It’s not X’s and O’s. You’ve got to be ready to skate and battle, and be mentally and physically ready to play when the puck drops.”

The Rush defense kept the Grizzlies at bay for almost the entirety of the third period. Tendeck’s stellar glove save in the early going quelled Scheid’s attempt at a hat trick, and their defensive unit managed to kill two early penalties. With 14:35 remaining in regulation, Quenneville notched his first goal of the season off a backdoor pass from Suter to make it a 5-3 contest.