Rush fall 6-3 to Grizzlies for fourth straight loss

The Rapid City Rush finished off 2020 with another defensive struggle.
Playing for the first time in 11 days, the Rush fell behind early and dug themselves a hole as the host Utah Grizzlies powered their way to a 6-3 victory Thursday in their home opener and their first contest since opening weekend 19 days ago.
Rapid City has now lost four straight.
“That first period we were not ready to play. It started in practice yesterday. We weren’t ready to play and it cost us,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “When you get behind the eight-ball like that, it’s hard to come back. It’s mental, you’ve got to be ready and hopefully we learn our lesson from tonight.”
Peter Quenneville and Jack Suter picked up two points each for Rapid City (1-4-0), tallying a goal and an assist, while Quenneville earned a plus-one rating. Adam Carlson made 23 saves in net in under 32 minutes before getting replaced by Dave Tendeck after giving up five goals. Tendeck made 11 saves and didn’t allow a goal in one and a half periods of work.
Joe Wegwerth and Ian Scheid earned two goals each for Utah (2-1-0), while Trey Bradley notched three assists and Jack Jenkins added a goal and two assists. Goalkeeper Peyton Jones made 28 saves.
The Grizzlies opened the contest with a flurry of shots, landing 22 on net in the first period and tallying three goals. After Joe Wegwerth put Utah on the board with 10:35 to play, defenseman Kevin Spinozzi notched the equalizer just 37 seconds later on a one-timer from Quenneville through goalkeeper Jones.
The Rush had a handful of one-on-one opportunities midway through the opening frame, including chances by Avery Peterson on a turnover and another look from Brennan Saulnier, but their shots were stopped.
With 5:52 left in the first, Jenkins hauled in an east-west pass and put away a goal into the right side of the net to put Utah up 2-1. Tyler Coulter was called for tripping a couple minutes later, giving the Grizzlies their first power-play opportunity of the evening, which they took advantage of when Scheid blasted a shot through traffic into the goal with one second left on the penalty.
The period was closed out when Tyson Empey and Mitch Maxwell broke out into a fight at center ice following the ensuing faceoff. Rapid City managed just seven shots by the first intermission.
Jack Suter’s backhand off a rebounded shot from Saulnier slipped into the net early in the middle frame to cut the Rush’s deficit to one. Just 37 seconds later, a shot by Jenkins deflected off Wegwerth and the puck rolled in between the posts. Officials reviewed the play for interference, initially ruling it a goal, and confirmed the score.
Following Scheid’s one-timer from the right side that flew into the top left corner of the net with 8:04 to play in the second period, Utah’s fifth goal of the game, Carlson was swapped for Tendeck.
With 5:14 left in the frame, the Grizzlies were nabbed for hooking but held off the Rush attack.
Rapid City outshot Utah 15-12 in the second period and 24-18 in the latter two frames.
“The last two periods we took it to them. We started working and engaging, and winning battles,” Tetrault said. “It’s putting the work ethic in, and winning the battles. It’s not X’s and O’s. You’ve got to be ready to skate and battle, and be mentally and physically ready to play when the puck drops.”
The Rush defense kept the Grizzlies at bay for almost the entirety of the third period. Tendeck’s stellar glove save in the early going quelled Scheid’s attempt at a hat trick, and their defensive unit managed to kill two early penalties. With 14:35 remaining in regulation, Quenneville notched his first goal of the season off a backdoor pass from Suter to make it a 5-3 contest.
Quenneville and Suter also had good looks on goal after that but failed to score. Tetrault pulled Tendeck for an extra attacker with 2:16 to play, and then called timeout when Utah was whistled for tripping, setting up Rapid City with a 6-on-4 opportunity.
The Rush lost all three offensive zone faceoffs, however, and put just one shot on net before Matt Abt tossed in an empty-net goal from his own zone to seal the victory for the Grizzlies.
“We couldn’t get possession, so that was disappointing,” Tetrault said. “You’ve got to bear down on draws, and we’ve just got to play harder, play better and be ready to play tomorrow.”
Rapid City returns to action Friday for the second of three games against Utah. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.