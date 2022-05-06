Rush fall behind early, drop Game 1 of Mountain Division Finals series to Utah

The Rapid City Rush’s advantage in rest and recovery seemed to have little effect Friday night.

From having to travel to West Valley City, Utah the day before Game 1 of their Mountain Division Finals series, to hotel rooms not being ready and having to practice at a community rink, they were discombobulated off the ice, and it showed on it.

The Utah Grizzlies scored 19 seconds into the game and swiftly pulled away for a 5-1 victory at the Maverik Center to take an early series advantage.

“We were behind the eight-ball already with a bunch of stuff going on, kind of threw us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “The first period and the first shift for them really set the tone for the game, and we played catch-up right from the get-go."

The Rush (4-1-1) were fresh off their 4-1 series win over the Allen Americans and had five days off to work with. The Grizzlies (5-3-0), meanwhile, had just completed a seven-game series win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday.

“Even though they played seven games, they were able to stay at home, stay in their own beds,” Burt said. “But we’ll be ready. It’s going to be a long series, that’s for sure.”

Ice conditions at the Maverik Center weren’t ideal either, as a graduation ceremony earlier in the day at the venue prevented the playing surface from being laid down until later, less than seven hours from puck drop.

“We forced a lot of turnovers on our part, pucks were bouncing, but that’s really not an excuse,” Burt said of the ice. “You have to change your game up a little bit when the conditions aren’t top-notch, but they were there for both teams, and they seemed to play through that and we just couldn’t catch up.”

Logan Nelson scored the lone goal for Rapid City, while Alec Butcher and Callum Fryer collected assists. Goalie Lukas Parik stopped 31 of 36 shots for an 86.11 save percentage, but was the victim of several unlucky bounces.

“We didn’t give him much help there in front of him on a couple of goals,” Burt said. “A couple times we just had guys standing around. It was an uncharacteristic game for our team. We haven’t played like this in a long time.”

Utah got on the board just 19 seconds into the contest when Nick Henry fed a pass to Kyle Betts, who snapped a wrister from the slot past Parik on his team’s first shot.

Nate Clurman made it 2-0 at 8:02 of the first period when he snuck a backhander just past the stick of Parik.

Puck luck favored Utah in the middle frame as a shot by Tarun Fizer sailed wide of the net, but the puck ricocheted off the backboard, then bounced off the top of the net before Parik inadvertently kicked it into his own goal at 8:05, having never seen it.

Nelson tallied the Rush’s lone goal less than a minute and a half later when his wrister from the high slot flew past the stick side of goalie Trent Miner, who was screened, at 9:26.

Later in the second period, Charle-Edouard D’Astous celebrated what he believed was a near-side one-timer goal. The play, which was initially waived off, was reviewed and the call stood, but less than 10 seconds later, D’Astous unleashed a wrister that resulted in a no-doubt goal, giving the defenseman a league-leading 10th postseason marker and making a 4-1 game at 17:26.

Dylan Fitze rounded out the scoring for the Grizzlies at 12:06 of the third period by knocking in a rebound out of the air off a one-timer on a power-play opportunity.

Game 2 returns to the Maverik Center on Saturday for a 7:10 p.m. puck drop.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.