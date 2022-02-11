Rush fall into three-goal hole and suffer first Friday home loss

For a minute it looked as though the Rapid City Rush’s undefeated Friday home record would come to a miserable end. Then, in an instant, it looked as though the red and black we’re going to find a way to extend it a little longer.

Off a rough opening 24 minutes for starting goalie Lukas Parik, the Rush fell into a three-goal, second-period hole at The Monument Ice Arena. A spirited effort followed, as goals from Max Coatta and Alden Weller, and a strong relief effort in net by Dillion Kelley, cut their deficit to one entering the final frame.

The equalizer never came, however, as Rapid City failed to take advantage of two power plays in the third period and couldn’t get any of their 15 shots in the frame to get past Wichita goalie Olivier Rodrigue in a 4-3 defeat to fall to 7-1-0 on Fridays.

“If I review the whole game, I think we spotted them four goals,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “When you play catch-up you waste a lot of energy. We had point-blank chances again with the puck to tie it up or put it away, it just didn’t happen.”

Fifteen of the 18 Rush (22-19-6) skaters who threw on a sweater were rookies. The group of youngins went 0-for-4 on the power play, outshooting the Thunder (19-21-6) 42-33.

“I’m missing (Stephen) Baylis and (Logan) Nelson, who are big parts of it. Those guys run out power play, and when you take a group from one unit and put them in another unit, it’s tough to get that chemistry and camaraderie.”

Parik saw a flurry of shots in the early going and gave up his first goal 6:41 into the contest when Billy Exell buried a wrister glove side.

Ryan Valentini leveled the contest less than two minutes later when he skated into the slot with the puck and fired in an unassisted wrister at 8:37.

The Thunder (19-21-6) then tallied a trio of goals in a nine-minute stretch. The first came after Parik mishandled a puck standing in his trapezoid. The young netminder tried to dish it to a teammate but turned it over to Stephen Johnson, who scored the go-ahead goal at 15:01 of the first period.

Peter Crinella then ripped a backhander top-right glove-side at 19:42 of the opening frame, and Cam Clarke sent a shot far-side over Parik at 3:37 of the second, prompting Burt to make a switch.

“For the first time all year, Lukas wasn’t on. I think he’d like to have all four goals back,” Burt said. “When I pulled him I talked to him, and he understood. He understood that we needed to get a little energy going.”

Kelley remained perfect in over 36 minutes on the ice, stopping all 15 shots he saw.

“DK did his job,” Burt said. “And it’s tough for a goalie to go in when he’s cold.”

Coatta cut it to a two-score game at 9:18 of the second period when he unleashed a wrister from the slot, and Weller, getting his first ice time in nearly three weeks, made it a one-score affair at 18:45 when he stuffed a goal on a mad scramble for the puck in the crease.

Those two goals came before and after a fight broke out between Zach Court and Carter Johnson. Court dropped the mitts in place of Tanner Schacle, who was slashed by Stefan Fournier but had to turn down a scuffle while he recovers from a broken nose. The fight marked the first for Court in his ECHL career.

Kelley was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:15 remaining in regulation but the Rush failed to put a Grade-A chance on net as the Thunder brilliantly drained the clock.

The two Mountain Division foes will meet again Saturday at the ice arena to wrap up a three-game series.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

