Rush fall to Greenville in OT, close in on playoffs

The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period to force overtime but were eventually beaten by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 5-4 in overtime Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Rapid City earned a point with the overtime loss, and in doing so, saw its magic number to clinch a playoff spot drop to three.

With the Rush (34-22-11) trailing 4-2 in the third period, Logan Nelson carried the puck through center and fired a shot on the short side of goalie John Lethemon. The puck trickled between his left pad and the post and snuck over the goal line, cutting the Swamp Rabbits (30-27-9) lead to 4-3.

Two minutes later, with the Rush shorthanded, Alec Butcher and Tyson Helgesen swarmed Lethemon with a flurry of chances. As Greenville failed to clear and Lethemon could not cover the puck, Helgesen eventually poked the puck from the top of the crease and through the legs of Lethemon, tying the game 4-4 and eventually forcing overtime.

Greenville and Rapid City played an even game for over six minutes of overtime until the Swamp Rabbits eventually won it when Bradley Zimmer shook himself loose to the high slot. He fired a wrist shot past Lukas Parik for the game-winning goal.

The Swamp Rabbits jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period off a pair of goals from Anthony Rinaldi. Rapid City got on the board late in the first period as Kyle Rhodes found Brett Gravelle with space down the left wing for a snap shot that cut the deficit to 2-1.

After Greenville struck on an Ethan Somoza goal in the second, the Rush bounced back with Gravelle’s second of the game, a rebound off a Gabe Chabot shot on a power play that made it 3-2.

The Swamp Rabbits took their 4-2 lead when Alex Ierullo struck just 45 seconds into the third period.

Gravelle had two goals, Helgesen’s goal was his first as a pro and Calder Brooks recorded two assists in the OT loss.

Any combination of three points gained by the Rush or possible points lost by the Idaho Steelheads moving forward will give the Rush a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Rush have not made the playoffs since the 2014-15 season.

The Rush and Swamp Rabbits will meet again Friday night in Greenville. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0