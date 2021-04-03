Rush fall to Thunder in overtime, 3-2

The Wichita Thunder rallied to force overtime and won the game and series with Rapid City, stopping the Rush 3-2 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

The Rush rallied first and took a 2-1 lead in the third on a pair of goals by Avery Peterson and Peter Quenneville, but Stephen Johnson forced overtime, won 54 seconds in by Brayden Watts to give the Wichita Thunder the victory.

The loss marks the first time since Feb. 28-March 5 that the Rush have lost back-to-back games, and gives Wichita all four points in the series.

Wichita notched the first goal of the contest for a second night in a row, and carried their narrow lead all the way into the third period. Beau Starrett got things started for the Thunder when his shot slipped past by Rush goaltender Adam Carlson, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead (Cam Clarke and Peter Crinella assisted).

The Thunder continued to lead 1-0 until the third period when Stefan Fournier was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to put the Rush on their last power play of the game. At 9:16 of the final period, a net-front rebound came to Peterson, who scored past Thunder goalie Evan Buitenhuis to tie the game at 1-1 (Tyler Coulter and Ian Edmondson earned the assists).