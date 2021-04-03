Rush fall to Thunder in overtime, 3-2

The Wichita Thunder rallied to force overtime and won the game and series with Rapid City, stopping the Rush 3-2 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
The Rush rallied first and took a 2-1 lead in the third on a pair of goals by Avery Peterson and Peter Quenneville, but Stephen Johnson forced overtime, won 54 seconds in by Brayden Watts to give the Wichita Thunder the victory.
The loss marks the first time since Feb. 28-March 5 that the Rush have lost back-to-back games, and gives Wichita all four points in the series.
Wichita notched the first goal of the contest for a second night in a row, and carried their narrow lead all the way into the third period. Beau Starrett got things started for the Thunder when his shot slipped past by Rush goaltender Adam Carlson, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead (Cam Clarke and Peter Crinella assisted).
The Thunder continued to lead 1-0 until the third period when Stefan Fournier was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to put the Rush on their last power play of the game. At 9:16 of the final period, a net-front rebound came to Peterson, who scored past Thunder goalie Evan Buitenhuis to tie the game at 1-1 (Tyler Coulter and Ian Edmondson earned the assists).
Just a minute and half later the Rush took their first lead of the weekend as Quenneville slammed a rebound to give the Rush a 2-1 with 9:04 left in regulation (Coulter and Spinozzi assisted).
However, Wichita tied things back up at 2-2 when Johnson scored past Carlson with 4:38 left in the game (Brayden Watts and Spencer Dorowicz assisted). The Thunder thought they won the game with 57 seconds left, but the goal was waived off for goaltender interference, leading into overtime to decide a winner.
It took only 54 seconds for the game-winner me from Watts. After Buitenhuis stopped a Hunter Garlent chance, Dean Stewart found Anthony Beauregard up the ice for a two-on-one. Beauregard deferred to Watts, who fired home the winner to give Wichita the second point in the victory.
Adam Carlson stopped 24 of 27 shots in the overtime loss (11-7-2-1). With the loss, the Rush fell to 20-20-3-1 with 44 points. Wichita moved to 27-12-4-1 with 59 points.
The Rush now return to the road next weekend to take on the Tulsa Oilers in a three-game series beginning at 6:05 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center.