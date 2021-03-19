Rush fall to Utah in 2nd straight shootout;extend point streak

Free hockey is becoming a normal occurrence at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
For the fourth time in the last five games, 60 minutes wasn’t enough Friday as the Rapid City Rush were again even with their opponents at the end of regulation, and for the second straight contest, a shootout was needed to decide a victor.
The Rush, 2-0 in the shootout this season entering the evening, couldn’t repeat their first two performances as they failed to get a puck past Kevin Carr, and snapped their five-game winning steak with a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Utah Grizzlies.
“I don’t consider it a loss, to be honest. It was a great hockey game,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “It was triple-A caliber. The speed of it, it was fun to watch from behind the bench."
Tetrault elected to go first in the shootout and sent out Tyler Coulter, who missed. Hunter Skinner notched the only score of the shootout going top-right to the glove side of Rapid City goaltender Adam Carlson. Peter Quenneville went wide right with his attempt before Carlson staved off a potential game-winner with a kick-save. Garlent was given the last try and tried to make a last-second move but was blocked by a unmovable left skate of Carr.
Despite the loss, the Rush extend their point streak to seven an inch a bit closer to a .500 record. A win in Saturday’s second and final meeting of the weekend will eclipse that mark. Carlson finished with 25 saves and the loss ended his four-game winning streak.
“The guys played hard. Can’t get too high or too low. We’ve got to stay even-keeled,” Tetrault said. “We’ll take the point and regroup, and we’ll work to get the win tomorrow.”
Rapid City (17-18-3) fell behind and came back to level score three times, including overcoming a two-goal deficit, but was never able to pull ahead. Utah (15-11-9) got on the board when Charlie Gerard was fed a backdoor pass from Travis Barron and went glove-side of Carlson at 15:04 of the first period. He then picked up his second goal by finishing a 2-on-1 rush at 4:41 of the middle frame to make it 2-0.
The Rush tied their second fewest shots on target in a first period this season with just six, but came out guns blazing and doubled their total in the opening three minutes of the second. At 6:00, Quenneville took a Ryan Lowney stick to the face and Lowney was given a double minor for high-sticking.
Just over a minute later, the game was tied.
Mike Hedden deflected in the first shot of the man-advantage, a wrister by Kevin Spinozzi from the point, and Avery Peterson stuffed one in standing parallel to the goal line. The goals came within 28 seconds of each other, and all of a sudden the contest was tied.
🍏 Baylis, Spinozzi— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 20, 2021
the whole gang to get us on the board! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/2Zs0xfqAQy
“The power play’s been clicking for the last six week here,” Tetrault said. “They’ve been sharing the puck and moving the puck quickly, and they’ve got some chemistry, so it’s really nice to watch and nice to see and it came up big tonight.”
🍏 Montminy, Quenneville— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 20, 2021
the whole gang to get us tied! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JU0CllQ34Y
Rapid City’s defense held Utah to just seven shots in the middle frame, but its first, recorded at 15:14, was a Jack Jenkins shot that bounced off Carlson and rolled into the net to put the Grizzlies back ahead 3-2. The Rush offense, meanwhile, earned a season-high 21 shots in the period, with their last coming off a brilliant cross-ice pass from Coulter to Quenneville, who buried the wide open goal with 10.9 seconds left to even the game again.
“I thought we outplayed them for the most part,” Tetrault said. “We could’ve had five, six goals in the second period with 21 shots on goal.
🍏 Montminy, Quenneville— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 20, 2021
the whole gang to get us tied! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JU0CllQ34Y
Matt Hoover broke a third-period deadlock at 14:24 by rifling in his own rebound to give Utah its third advantage of the night, but the Grizzlies failed to close out the win as a careless high-sticking infraction on Barron awarded Rapid City its fifth power play.
Quenneville fired in his second goal and game-high third point on a one-timer from Peterson from top of the left faceoff circle with 1:39 remaining in regulation to help send the contest into overtime.
🍏 Edmondson, Peterson@Triple_P_Pete with his second of the night to push OT! pic.twitter.com/y6gRhHxFTz— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) March 20, 2021
Both squads had their chances in the extra frame, with Spinozzi nearly ending the battle with a shot that rattled off the crossbar, but Carlson turned away a handful of 2-on-1 chances to force the shootout.
The Rush continued their outstanding penalty-kill efficiency, going 3-for-3 to make it 20 straight kills.
“It kept us in this game and it’s going to keep us in in the second half (of the season),” Tetrault said of his shorthanded unit. “Special teams are huge and the penalty kill did a great job again tonight. We’ve just got to play a little bit better 5-on-5 tomorrow night.”
The Grizzlies are now 8-1-2 against the Rush this season and have claimed the last three meetings. Saturday’s matchup starts at 7:05 p.m at the Civic Center.