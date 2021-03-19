Rush fall to Utah in 2nd straight shootout;extend point streak

“The guys played hard. Can’t get too high or too low. We’ve got to stay even-keeled,” Tetrault said. “We’ll take the point and regroup, and we’ll work to get the win tomorrow.”

Rapid City (17-18-3) fell behind and came back to level score three times, including overcoming a two-goal deficit, but was never able to pull ahead. Utah (15-11-9) got on the board when Charlie Gerard was fed a backdoor pass from Travis Barron and went glove-side of Carlson at 15:04 of the first period. He then picked up his second goal by finishing a 2-on-1 rush at 4:41 of the middle frame to make it 2-0.

The Rush tied their second fewest shots on target in a first period this season with just six, but came out guns blazing and doubled their total in the opening three minutes of the second. At 6:00, Quenneville took a Ryan Lowney stick to the face and Lowney was given a double minor for high-sticking.

Just over a minute later, the game was tied.

Mike Hedden deflected in the first shot of the man-advantage, a wrister by Kevin Spinozzi from the point, and Avery Peterson stuffed one in standing parallel to the goal line. The goals came within 28 seconds of each other, and all of a sudden the contest was tied.