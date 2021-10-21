Rush finalize roster ahead of Friday’s season-opener

The Rapid City Rush’s roster to begin the 2021-22 ECHL season is set ahead of Friday’s opener against the Tulsa Oilers at The Monument.

Headlining the 26-player list are the skaters fresh off their time with AHL affiliate the Tucson Roadrunners to open the season, including forwards Garrett Klotz, Gabriel Chabot and Max Coatta. Forward Tyson Empey will remain in Tucson for at least the first weekend series.

“It’s a level up in pace (in the AHL), so for me it’s having these guys coming back and playing at the same pace they had up there, so my practices are high-intensity with a lot of work involved,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said of preseason preparations. “If I can get them to play at that pace, that’ll be good.”

Burt elected 27-year-old, first-year Rapid City defenseman Kenton Helgesen to be the team’s sole captain, while awarding alternate captain status to Klotz, Coatta, forwards Stephen Baylis and Logan Nelson and defenseman Chase Harrison.

Burt, who on Tuesday said he’d be carrying three goalies, is starting out with four in Dave Tendeck, Hayden Lavigne, Lukas Parik and Cole Kehler. Tendeck will begin as netminder No. 1 having also racked up some AHL experience earlier this month.

“It’s a bit of a confidence-builder,” Tendeck said. “Obviously that’s going to help with me being focused here, doing the best I can and also helping the team win here.”

The Rush started training camp with four rookies on professional tryout contracts (PTO) and have signed three of them to their roster. Forward Colton Leiter and defenseman Alden Weller have made the active team, while forward Zach Court has been placed on reserve. Goaltender Bailey Brkin was released last week.

Defenseman Christian Evers has also been placed on reserve.

Goalie Adam Carlson and forward Calder Brooks will begin the 2021-22 season on injured reserve. Carlson is out several months with a lower-body injury, while Brooks sustained a lower-body injury in Tucson and is currently in a walking boot. His timetable for return is unknown.

Game 1 of the Rush’s 72-game season gets underway at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

