Rush forward Matt Marcinew named ECHL All-Star

The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday in conjunction with the ECHL that forward Matt Marcinew has been selected as a 2023 ECHL All-Star.

Marcinew currently leads the Rush in goals and points; he has 13 goals and 18 assists over 28 games played and his 31 points are fourth in the ECHL. He is on pace to surpass his ECHL career-highs of 23 goals, 25 assists and 48 points set in 57 games for the Indy Fuel in the 2020-21 season. The 29-year-old is in his sixth professional season out of the University of Denver.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Optima Health and Sentara Healthcare will take place on Monday, January 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. It will air live on NHL Network and will stream on FloHockey.

In this year’s All-Star event, there will be a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the host Norfolk Admirals. There will be an integrated skills competition that features points counting toward each team’s score.

Rapid City returns to action at home on Wednesday night for the first of six straight on home ice. Puck drop against the Tulsa Oilers is set for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.