Rush game canceled due to ice conditions
ECHL HOCKEY

Rush

The Sunday rubber match between the Rapid City Rush and the Wichita Thunder was canceled due to unsafe and unplayable ice conditions at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, the ECHL announced.

Puckdrop, scheduled for 3:05 p.m., was delayed and the game was eventually called off around 3:58 p.m. It will not be made up.

The Rush (30-28-4) will return home for a seven-game homestand, beginning with a four-game set against the Indy Fuel starting Wednesday. They trail the Utah Grizzlies (30-21-11) by seven points for the fourth and final playoff position in the Western Conference with nine games remaining in the regular season. 

