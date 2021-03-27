Rush get 1st series win over Allen in goalie Barone's debut

Andrew Sturtz earned three points and Tyler Coulter tallied two goals as the Rapid City Rush fought off the Allen Americans 6-4 to claim the rubber match and take the series win on the road.

Brad Barone, a former Rush (20-19-3) goalie who was signed earlier this week from the Utah Grizzlies, made his season debut for the team and stopped 25 shots in the win.

Less than 40 seconds after Frank DiChiara got the Americans (22-13-2) on the board at 14:32 of the first period, Tyler Coulter gained possession of the puck and finished a backhander at net to even the score. Before the opening frame was over, however, Andrew Sturtz fed a backhanded backdoor pass to Hunter Garlent, who finished the play with a goal at 19:40 to give Rapid City a 2-1 edge.

At 1:04 of the second period, Sturtz and Garlent did it again. On a two-on-one, Sturtz dished the puck to Garlent, who deked the goalie and snapped in a backhander for a 3-1 advantage.

Allen leveled the game in the middle frame, scoring at 2:16 and 7:21 to make it 3-3. Out of the second intermission, though, Sturtz found his third point of the evening, scoring his first goal from the slot at 5:07 of the third, and Coulter picked up his second goal on a short-side wrister at 12:38 to put the Rush up 5-3.