Rush get 4 different goal-scorers in win over Kansas City

Four different skaters potted goals as the Rapid City Rush continued their extended road trip with a 4-2 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri in the only ECHL game played Tuesday night.

The Rush (7-7-3) are in the midst of an eight-game road trip and are 3-1-1 so far.

Logan Nelson and Stephen Baylis tallied one goal and one assist apiece, while Max Coatta and Alec Butcher added goals. Tanner Schachle and Kenton Helgesen recorded assists, and Lukas Parik made 33 saves between the pipes to move to 5-1-1 on the season and increase his save percentage to .930, good for fourth best in the ECHL.

Butcher got Rapid City on the board at 7:49 of the first period when he took a pass from Baylis and fired in a wrister from the high slot that sailed through traffic to make it 1-0.

The Mavericks (6-9-1) answered at 14:49 of the middle frame when Nick Pastujov stuffed in a shot off the back wall to even things a 1-1.

But the Rush moved back in front just over four minutes later when Nelson skated into the slot on a forecheck and buried a backhander on a power-play chance at 18:50 at make it 2-1 heading into the third period.

Coatta made it a two-score game at 3:54 of the final frame when he unleashed a far-side wrister from the left circle on a 2-on-1 attack.

The Mavericks made things interesting when Lane Scheidl scored with 1:15 remaining in regulation to cut Kansas City deficit to one, trailing 3-2.

But Baylis secured the victory for Rapid City but catching up to a loose puck on the offensive zone and snapping in a empty-netter from the left circle with 23.7 seconds to play.

The Rush will begin a three-games series against the Tulsa Oilers on Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0