ECHL HOCKEY

Rush get help from Coyotes, receive goalie Korenar after placing Kelley on reserve

The Rapid City Rush announced Friday afternoon that goaltender Josef Korenar has been assigned to the team by NHL affiliate the Arizona Coyotes. Rush goalie Dillon Kelley has also been placed on reserve.

Korenar appeared in 10 NHL games for the San Jose Sharks Sharks last season. He is on an NHL contract with Arizona, who acquired him and a second-round draft pick in a trade with the San Jose Sharks last July, which sent former Rush goaltender Adin Hill and a seventh-round pick to the Sharks.

Korenar has spent the entirety of this season in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners, where he has played 17 games and is 3-8-2 with a 4.29 goals-against average and .859 save percentage.

