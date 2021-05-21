Rush get help from unusual suspects to take 2-0 series lead vs. Indy

The mainstays of the Rapid City Rush’s offense this season were still in full force Friday night, but it was the irregulars who got the job done.

With the help of Tyson Empey, John Albert and Eric Israel, just 25 points between them this year entering the game, the Rush battled back from a pair of deficits against the Indy Fuel and tallied two unanswered goals for a 3-2 victory at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to take a 2-0 series in the four-game set.

“We’re just playing every game like it’s our last. We know our backs are against the wall, and we’ve got to keep digging and keep working to try and get into the playoffs,” Empey said. “We love playing here in our city, we’re a tight group and we’re really not ready for the season to be over.”

The win gives Rapid City (32-28-4) three straight with seven to go, but the victory failed to close the gap on the Utah Grizzlies for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies topped the Allen Americans 4-1 to maintain a 0.039 percentage points lead in the standings.

The Rush finished with just 18 shots, their second fewest in a game this season, but are 2-1 when failing to reach 20 shots.