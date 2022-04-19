Rush get Tendeck back, finalize playoff roster

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that goaltender David Tendeck has been reassigned to the team by NHL affiliate the Arizona Coyotes. Center Colton Leiter has also been activated off injured reserve as the Rush have finalized their playoff roster.

Tendeck has been with the Tucson Roadrunners since March 21, one of several stints in the AHL this season. The 22-year-old is 1-1-0 with the Roadrunners with a 2.29 goals-against and .921 save percentage. He is 5-13-1 with a 3.54 GAA and .901 save percentage with Rapid City.

Leiter was placed on IR April 6 and missed the final six games of the regular season. The 26-year-old ECHL rookie has 10 goals and 11 assists in 54 games, spending time as both a forward and defenseman.

The Rush's playoff roster is listed below. Teams are allowed a maximum of 24 players, comprised of 20 active skaters and four reserves.

Rapid City (36-25-11) hosts the Allen Americans (35-28-9) Friday and Saturday for Game 1 and Game 2 of the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Forwards

Max Coatta (23 goals, 29 assists)

Gabriel Chabot (22 goals, 28 assists)

Alec Butcher (23 goals, 30 assists)

Tanner Schachle (3 goals, 8 assists)

Keegan Iverson (3 goals, 9 assists)

Zach Court (4 goals, 8 assists)

Calder Brooks (19 goals, 18 assists)

Brett Gravelle (29 goals, 28 assists)

Logan Nelson (22 goals, 38 assists)

Avery Peterson (8 goals, 11 assists)

Colton Leiter (10 goals, 11 assists)

Stephan Baylis (22 goals, 22 assists)

Garrett Klotz (2 goals, 10 assists)

Defensemen

Quinn Wichers (2 goals, 8 assists)

Kyle Rhodes (6 goals, 17 assists)

Kenton Helgesen (7 goals, 16 assists)

Callum Fryer (2 goals, 12 assists)

Alex Stevens (2 goals, 3 assists)

Tyson Helgesen (1 goal, 4 assists)

Alden Weller (2 goals, 7 assists)

Ryan Zuhlsdorf (3 goals, 21 assists)

Goalies

Lukas Parik (14-8-4, 2.69 GAA, .915 SV%)

Dillon Kelley (10-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .914 SV%)

David Tendeck (5-13-1, 3.54 GAA, .901 SV%)

