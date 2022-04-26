Rush give inspired performance in Game 3 win in Allen

Tuesday night’s contest was an important one in the series, which had flipped cities and forced the Rapid City Rush to come into hostile territory.

It didn’t seem to matter.

The Rush potted goals in all three periods, led by two-goal performances from Logan Nelson and Calder Brooks, and blitzed the Allen Americans 5-1 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center to take 2-1 series lead in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

“It was a good win. Our guys are starting to understand what it takes to win hockey games in the playoffs,” Rapid City head coach Scott Burt said. “Our group is continuously growing as a team, and I thought tonight we played a solid three-period effort.”

It was a near complete effort from the Rush (2-1-0), who outshot the Americans (1-2-0) 48-22. They were spurred on by a pair of power-play goals, improving from a 1-for-12 efficiency to begin the series.

“We made a couple tweaks to our power play,” Burt said. “We talked about it, we watched some film, we worked on it this morning a little bit, and the guys were rewarded with the few tweaks that we made.”

Brooks continued his series-leading points, increasing it to six, while tallying his first goals of the postseason. Nelson also scored for the first time in the playoffs, while defenseman Tyson Helgesen also potted a goal. Brett Gravelle dished out three assists, while Max Coatta added two. Goalie Lukas Parik collected 21 saves in the victory.

“I think from the last game, us putting up a lot of shots and not really getting the result that we wanted, today we were very focused and just had a really good mindset of continuing to play the right way that we’ve talked about the whole year,” Brooks said.

A bit of puck luck gave Rapid City its first goal of the night 18 minutes and 4 seconds into the contest when Nelson threw a shot on net off the boards from right of the goal line. The puck bounced off Allen goalie Luke Peressini, who was hugging the post, and squirted through.

The Rush’s big offensive assault came in the second period when they notched a trio of goals, beginning with Brooks’s first at 4:13. The Emerald Park, Saskatchewan native grabbed the puck behind the net and beat Peressini on a fully-extended wrap-around to the glove side.

Near back-to-back penalties on the Americans gave the Rush an extended 5-on-3 later in the frame, and Nelson converted when he buried a near-sided one-timer from the left-wing circle on a cross-ice pass from Stephen Baylis at 5:37.

About two minutes after Allen scored its lone goal of the night, a netfront pass attempt that went off Kyle Rhodes’s skate and slid past Parik on a 4-on-4 at 13:11, Brooks lit the lamp on another power-place chance when he smacked in a knuckling rebound out of the air at 15:39.

“We tweaked a few things and switched guys around at a couple spots, and it seemed to work,” Brooks said of the power-play unit. “That’s a lot of credit to our coaches and the guys talking and just discussing what we need to work on and what needs to change.”

Helgesen put the finishing touches on the inspired performance by rifling a shot from above the left circle that sailed through traffic and beat Peressini at 3:17 of the third period. The goal triggered the benching of Peressini, who finished with an 85.3 save percentage.

Rapid City held Allen to single-digit shots in the first two periods, outshooting its division foe 14-6, 18-6 and 16-10 in each frame.

“It was unfortunate in our last game that we didn’t capitalize on some of the chances that we had,” Burt said. “But I thought in all three games our guys have been ready to go, and guys understand what this means at this time of the year.”

Game 4 is slated for 6:05 p.m. MT Friday night back in Allen. The Rush are 13-8-3 on Fridays this season.

