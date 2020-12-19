Rush give up late goal, lose to Allen for series sweep

The Rapid City Rush had two leads Saturday night, but the Allen Americans tied the contest both times before scoring the game winner late in the third period to secure a 3-2 victory and get the two-game series sweep in ECHL hockey action in Allen, Texas.

Alex Rodriguez earned his first goal in a Rush uniform, while rookie Gabriel Chabot picked up the first goal of his professional career. Tyson Empey and Kevin Spinozzi collected assists in the loss, while goalkeeper Adam Carlson made 38 saves in net.

After a scoreless first period, a much better played opening frame for the Rush, who gave up three goals in the first period Friday against the Americans, Rodriguez got his squad on the board with an unassisted goal with 6:05 to play in the second. Allen responded just over two minutes later when Samuel Laberge tied the game with a goal, assisted by Alex Lavoie and Turner Ottenbreit.

Rapid City again went up by a goal after Gabriel Chabot scored on assists by Empey and Spinozzi, the latter of whom was acquired at the beginning of the week, to enter the second intermission ahead 2-1.

Nolan Kneen leveled the contest again for the Americans 2:06 into the final period, assisted by Joseph Garreffa and Matt Register. Tyler Sheehy then notched the game winner for Allen with 3:58 remaining in regulation.