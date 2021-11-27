Rush give up lead in 6-4 loss to Wichita

The Rush surrendered a 3-2 lead in the second period and entered the third tied with the Wichita Thunder.

They proceeded to give up two goals in the first 10 minutes before getting one back and playing the final 10:10 searching for an equalizer, which never came as the Thunder secured the win with an empty-netter for a 6-4 victory at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Rapid City (6-7-2) outshot Wichita (8-5-1) 41-31, including a 20-shot second period, and held its Mountain Division foe to single-digits in both the first and second frames.

Logan Nelson earned one goal and two assists for the Rush, while Alec Butcher added one goal and one assist and Derek Perl tallied two assists. Max Coatta and Stephen Baylis both scored one goal apiece. Goalie Dave Tendeck made 25 saves in the loss.

The Thunder roared out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Matteo Gennaro at 4:45 and Jay Dickman at 9:44. Coatta got the Rush on the board at 13:04 of the opening frame when he buried a wrister off a rebound on a power play.

Nelson tied things up at 2-2 when he deflected in a shot from Perl at 4:08 of the second period, then Butcher put Rapid City in front at 11:34 by finishing a 2-on-1 attack.

Before the period concluded, however, Dean Stewart potted a power-play goal for Wichita to level the contest at 3-3 heading into the third, where Peter Crinella scored at 5:03 and Logan Frederick added another at 9:30 to give the Thunder a 5-3 advantage.

Baylis cut the Rush's deficit back to one when he stuffed in a rebound at 9:50, but Rapid City failed to find a game-tying goal. Wichita clinched the win with an empty-netter at 19:41.

The Rush and Thunder will meet again Sunday in Wichita for the final game of the series.

