Rush give up two goals in final period to fall 3-1 to Grizzlies

Sporting Rapid City Thrillers jerseys in paying homage to the defunct semi-pro basketball team from the late 1990s, even going by “the Thrillers” for the evening, the Rush killed an early slashing penalty on Brandon Fehd, and soon after got on the scoreboard when Suter deflected in a blue-line wrister from Wahlin with 13:02 to play in the opening period.

Rapid City’s lead lasted less than 30 seconds as the Grizzlies responded with an equalizer from Gelsinger with 12:38 left.

In the final three minutes of the first, Peter Quenneville put a shot on goal that bounded off the goalie’s face mask, Joe Sides rattled a shot off the crossbar and Mark Auk was tripped up while preparing for a shot but no call was made.

Tendeck, who stopped a powerful one-timer in the first frame, saved a point-blank shot and a one-on-one opportunity by the Utah offense in the second to keep it a tie game heading into the third period. Rapid City put just 16 shots on net through the first 40 minutes, finishing with 22, while their opponent managed 24 in the period and 35 overall.

“Tendeck played great. He kept us in the game,” Tetrault said. “He made some big saves, we just couldn’t find anything offensively tonight.”